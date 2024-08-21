Hotel Emporium Unveils Liquifill – The First Liquid Filling Machine for Hotel Bath Amenities

A smart solution for bulk liquid programs designed to enhance productivity and labor cost savings for the hotel industry worldwide

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Emporium, the leading direct manufacturer of premium, sustainable hotel amenities, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new product, Liquifill. Designed with sustainability and efficiency in mind, Liquifill offers an efficient, versatile, and smart technology-enabled solution for hotels seeking to increase operational efficiency and provide labor cost savings.

As part of the company's continued commitment to sustainability, this product helps hoteliers meet their environmental goals by minimizing single-use plastic and offering a more efficient way to manage in-room amenities.

The hospitality industry generates substantial plastic waste due to the frequent disposal of single-use bath liquid bottles. Additionally, manual pump bottle refilling is labor-intensive, time-consuming, and often inconsistent, leading to inefficiencies and high labor costs.

Liquifill is an innovative machine designed to refill bath liquid dispensers efficiently and sustainably. By automating the refilling process, Liquifill drastically reduces plastic waste, lowers labor costs, and ensures a seamless refilling process.

Key Benefits of Liquifill:

Smart Technology: The device can be programmed to fill and refill using the device's touchscreen pad

Efficient: Cuts down bottle refill time to up to 15 seconds vs 90 seconds when done manually, based on testing an average of 12.8 fl oz bottle

Versatile: Suitable for all liquid types and viscosity levels, available in single, dual and quadruple-size options

"At Hotel Emporium, sustainable innovation is at the heart of everything we do. As leaders in hospitality solutions, we continuously push boundaries to create products that meet today's needs and pave the way for a more sustainable future," said Andy De Silva, CEO and Co-founder at Hotel Emporium. "With Liquifill, we're not just reducing single-use plastics; we're reshaping the future of hospitality."

Liquifill revolutionizes bath liquid management by automating refilling, reducing plastic waste, significantly improving the housekeeping team's productivity, and ensuring consistency; it is essential for modern hospitality.

For more information about Liquifill, please visit https://hotelemporium.com/pages/liquifill or contact the sales team at [email protected].

About Hotel Emporium

Since 2003, Hotel Emporium has been a trusted direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities with a mission to improve hotel operations and the overall guest experience. Their goal has always been to provide quality and service that customers can trust. As a minority and family-owned company, they pride themselves on their passion for delivering luxurious and sophisticated products, attentive customer care, and unmatched pricing. As part of their commitment to preserving the planet for future generations, they have developed eco-friendly amenities collections and other hotel supplies that help hoteliers meet their ESG goals. From essential to luxurious, they specialize in providing products that meet guests' needs.

