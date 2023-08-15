Hotel Emporium Unveils The "K." Line for Eco-Friendly Hotel Bath Accessories

Made from plastic-free, kraft paper packaging, the latest line gives hotels a truly sustainable option for its guests

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Emporium, the leading direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities, is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation, the "K." line. Designed with the sole intention of rethinking accessory packaging, this offering is set to awaken and shift mindsets towards greener futures. With its commitment to sustainability, Hotel Emporium presents a plastic-free and FSC-Certified collection that will revolutionize hotel room amenities.

This new line showcases Hotel Emporium's dedication to eco-conscious solutions. By focusing on eliminating plastics and using soy-based ink, the line sets a new standard for sustainable hospitality offerings. Made with kraft paper and the ability to discreetly blend into any existing hotel amenities, each item in the K. line showcases a harmonious blend of functionality, style, and environmental responsibility.

"Our team at Hotel Emporium is proud to unveil the K. line, born from our commitment to reimagining accessory packaging and fostering greener practices," said Andy Desilva, CEO of Hotel Emporium. "Created in Los Angeles, this collection embodies our passion for sustainability and our relentless pursuit of providing top-notch amenities. We believe the K. line will transform the guest experience and inspire a more conscious approach to hospitality."

The thoughtfully curated selection includes:

Sanitary bag

Sewing kit

Shower cap

Vanity kit

Shaving kit

Comb

Dental kit

The best part? Each piece in the K. line is designed to be sustainable and utilitarian yet aesthetically pleasing, ensuring a truly memorable guest experience. The kraft paper packaging unwraps to showcase eco-friendly accessories. The dental kit, for instance, comes complete with a zero plastic toothpaste sachet and bamboo toothpaste. Every item has a focus back on the brand's core mission.

All items are now available for hotels to incorporate into their guest amenities. To learn more about getting the product line, visit: www.hotelemporium.com

About Hotel Emporium:

Since 2003, Hotel Emporium has been a trusted direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities. Their goal has always been to provide quality and service that customers can trust. As a minority and family-owned company, they pride themselves on their passion for delivering luxurious and sophisticated products, attentive customer care, and unmatched pricing. As part of their commitment to preserving the planet for future generations, they have developed eco-friendly amenities collections. From essential to luxurious, they specialize in providing products that meet guests' needs.

Media Contact

Chelsea Kershaw

Digi Ink PR

(909) 573-7237

[email protected]

SOURCE Hotel Emporium