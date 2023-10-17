Hotel Emporium's Versa Sofa is the New Face of Ease and Comfort for Hotel Guests and Staff

News provided by

Hotel Emporium

17 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

Space optimization gets a significant industry boost through the latest in conversion capabilities

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Emporium, the leading direct manufacturer of premium, sustainable hotel amenities, today announces the launch of Versa Sofa, a modern tri-fold hotel sleeper sofa that grants both hotel guests and those in the operational trenches with an experience that is second to none. This launch is especially unique in its nod to the company's history, as Hotel Emporium broke into the hospitality industry through mattress sales.

Versa Sofa is a true standout in terms of the flexibility it brings to any hotel room, all through its breadth of conversion possibilities. A room is easily optimized through its various configurations – Single (chair), Full (sofa), Queen Short (sofa), King Short (sofa) and Otto-Chaise – and model sizes that can easily be arranged to maximize a space. What's more, as the furniture is already in the hotel room, installation is an easy task for housekeeping, reducing time and effort and amping up productivity.

Additionally, Versa Sofa's tri-fold design is exclusive to Hotel Emporium and is developed with guest comfort firmly in mind, not just in the process of installation (which is convertible in three steps) but also in usage – there is no extra mattress, spring coils or cross bars that have been known to hinder comfort, as well as reduce product quality.

Versa Sofa is also extremely convenient in that the configurations come in a wide range of colors and fabrics, so customization with existing hotel room décor is simple.

"Comfort and ease are two things that we hold as exceptionally important at Hotel Emporium, not just for our guests but also for hotel staff and operations,"  said Andy De Silva, CEO of Hotel Emporium. "We find that Versa Sofa specifically provides both guests and hotel operators with the innovative solutions they need for a truly elevated experience."

For more information about the new Versa Sofa visit: 
https://hotelemporium.com/pages/versa-sofa

About Hotel Emporium:
Since 2003, Hotel Emporium has been a trusted direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities. Their goal has always been to provide quality and service that customers can trust. As a minority and family-owned company, they pride themselves on their passion for delivering luxurious and sophisticated products, attentive customer care, and unmatched pricing. As part of their commitment to preserving the planet for future generations, they have developed eco-friendly amenities collections. From essential to luxurious, they specialize in providing products that meet guests' needs.

Media Contact
Chelsea Kershaw
Digi Ink PR
(909) 573-7237
[email protected]

SOURCE Hotel Emporium

Also from this source

Hotel Emporium and For All Folks Join Forces to Craft a Luxurious Unisex Line of Amenities

Hotel Emporium and For All Folks Join Forces to Craft a Luxurious Unisex Line of Amenities

Hotel Emporium, the leading direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities, proudly announces its partnership with For All Folks, a trailblazer in...
Hotel Emporium Unveils The "K." Line for Eco-Friendly Hotel Bath Accessories

Hotel Emporium Unveils The "K." Line for Eco-Friendly Hotel Bath Accessories

Hotel Emporium, the leading direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities, is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation, the "K." line. Designed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Travel

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.