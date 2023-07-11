Hotel Equities Introduces Digital Tipping as a New Associate Benefit Through Partnership With Grazzy

ATLANTA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, hotel owner, operator and developer, Hotel Equities ("HE") announced the enterprise wide implementation of a cutting-edge digital tipping platform for their associates powered by Grazzy. The initiative aims to enhance the overall associate and guest experience by providing a convenient, secure, and cashless way for guests to express their appreciation for exceptional service.

According to a recent study, 83% of hotel guests report wanting to tip staff members but not having the means to do so digitally. With the Grazzy platform, hotel guests staying at any Hotel Equities hotels can now tip housekeeping, front desk, and other hotel staff directly from their mobile devices, without the need for cash or any additional app downloads. Guests simply scan a property branded QR code displayed in their hotel room or on signage around the hotel to access Grazzy, then select the staff member they want to tip and enter the amount.

"Our associates drive results and we are constantly seeking ways to enhance their work experience which is why we are excited about our partnership with Grazzy and Visa Direct," said David Rosenberg, Senior Vice President of Operations at Hotel Equities. "By implementing digital tipping, we are not only modernizing the tipping process but also providing our associates with an additional avenue for recognition and financial benefit. This initiative aligns with HE's commitment to utilize thoughtful technology and create added benefit offerings for our team members."

"We are committed to turning inefficient, time-consuming processes into innovative digital experiences for businesses, their employees and customers," said Yanilsa Ore-Gonzalez, SVP, Head of Visa Direct, North America. "Our close collaboration with Grazzy to digitize tipping in the hospitality industry is testament to our commitment to innovate to making life better for everyone, everywhere."

Hotel Equities has begun implementing the Grazzy platform across its portfolio of hotels and will continue to do so over the coming months. Hotel Equities is committed to providing exceptional guest experiences and supporting its valued team members, and Grazzy's digital tipping platform is a powerful tool to achieve these goals.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management, and development firm with a portfolio of approximately 300 hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit hotelequities.com.

About Grazzy

Grazzy helps hourly employees make more money, access it the same day, and save and spend in more meaningful ways. By improving financial wellness for front line workers, Grazzy reduces retention and recruiting costs for hotels, bars, restaurants, salons, car washes, and more. Grazzy also benefits back of the house operations by providing assistance to ensure tax compliance, scaling for businesses of any size, and real-time assistance with an expert care team. Our extensible payments platform enables digital tipping, instant tip-outs, and inclusive banking solutions that are built to scale with hospitality and services businesses of any size. To learn more visit https://www.grazzy.com/

About Visa Direct

Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

