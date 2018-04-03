Hotel Felix Invites Travelers and Chicagoans to Celebrate Earth Month

Earth Day, Earth Stay Weekend: Starting at 12 p.m. CST , April 6 , the discounted Earth Day room rate of just $20.18 per night (exclusive of the Chicago hotel tax), will be available to people who will reserve a room for a 2-night stay on Earth Day weekend, April 21 and 22, 2018. Guests are encouraged to visit www.hotelfelixchicago.com and use promo code EARTH. The offer is available to the first 5 reservations.

During Earth Month, eco-friendly group bookings will receive 22 percent off the best available rate if they provide proof of any way they reduce their carbon footprint, such as their corporate recycling program. This special discount is available only for new group bookings in April, May and June 2018. For inquiries, please contact , Area Director of Sales and Marketing, at 312-447-2950. Be Green and Tweet Green: Hotel Felix will host a Twitter giveaway during Earth Month to encourage travelers to tweet their green tips. Anyone who is passionate about the environment can tweet how they are being "green" for a chance to win a 2-night stay at Hotel Felix (some restrictions and blackout dates apply). The person who tweets the most tips to @HotelFelix with #GreenFelix during April 2018 will win. Management will determine if there is a tie. The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. CST , April 3 and runs until April 30 at 5 p.m. CST . The winner will be announced by 12 pm CST , May 2, 2018 .

"We're proud to share our eco-friendly passion and commitment to the environment with the Chicago community and our guests. Earth Month is an important reminder on how to reduce your carbon footprint, which is what we do year-round as a Silver LEED certified hotel," said George Jordan, Senior Vice President of Oxford Hotels & Resorts.

To learn more about Hotel Felix Chicago, please visit www.hotelfelixchicago.com.

More about Hotel Felix

As Chicago's first hotel awarded Silver LEED certification, Hotel Felix (111 W. Huron) delivers an enriching experience that not only benefits the guests, but the environment as well. Hotel Felix opened in April 2009 after an extensive redevelopment of a 1926 building using organic materials and renewable resources. The 225-room boutique hotel is conveniently located just steps from the Magnificent Mile and The Loop, surrounded by many of Chicago's renowned attractions, popular restaurants and world-class entertainment.

For more information and reservations, please visit www.hotelfelixchicago.com or call 877-848-4040. To learn more about the latest happenings at Hotel Felix, please visit their blog, Happy Naturally (www.happynaturally.com) and join them on Facebook and Twitter at www.facebook.com/hotelfelix and www.twitter.com/hotelfelix.

