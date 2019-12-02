Hotel Goldener Hirsch, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Salzburg Completes Full-Scale Restoration

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Goldener Hirsch, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Salzburg today announced the culmination of a full-scale renovation. The completion ushers in a new era of luxury for Salzburg's most storied hotel, which has stood on the city's historic Getreidegasse since 1407. An extensive restoration of all seventy guestrooms and suites was unveiled, along with the hotel's celebrated common areas which houses its' 612-year-old antique collection. Designed with the intention of remaining true to the hotel's country house style, guests can now enjoy the authenticity of historic Salzburg with a subtle modernity.

Hotel Goldener Hirsch, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Salzburg

"With a legacy of more than six centuries of exceptional service, the restoration of Hotel Goldener Hirsch, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Salzburg brings this hospitality icon into the modern day while celebrating its history and heritage," said Jenni Benzaquen, Vice President, Luxury Brands – Europe, Marriott International. "The meticulous renovation of this storied work of art showcases the hotel's individuality while allowing the legendary service and contemporary epicurean offerings to shine through."

Hotel Goldener Hirsch has long been heralded as an icon of Salzburg, showcasing the very best Austrian hospitality and charm. Located just steps from Mozart's birthplace, Hotel Goldener Hirsch has stood as a cultural landmark from its inception. Today, in the property's famed lobby, contemporary leather accents are complemented by ancient arches and historic artefacts, such as the hand-carved reception desk and an heirloom wooden key case.

The hotel's sixty-four guestrooms and six suites have long been characterized by the building's unique architecture, adding a sense of individuality to each space. The renovation however has seamlessly balanced old with new. The solid wood flooring is offset by a palette of cornflower blue and antique white whilst traditional, hand-printed fabrics are used in rugs, curtains and cushion covers, all produced by local designer, Jordis. Guests will find the 15th century guesthouse reimagined with every modern convenience and latest technology integrated seamlessly into each living space. The en-suite bathrooms are generous spaces where deep marble baths and heritage bronze fittings meet rainfall showers and porcelain fixtures.

Reimagined Gastronomic Experiences

The multiple award-winning Restaurant Goldener Hirsch is a cornerstone of Salzburg's culinary legacy. With its vaulted ceiling and crest-embossed tableware, the restaurant has been fitted with a new state-of-the-art kitchen designed by Lohberger, as well as large reception area that is accessible to guests from both Getreidegasse and Karajanplatz. Executive Chef Martin Bednarik blends epicurean history with contemporary fine dining, offering a unique atmosphere for a discerning community of gourmands. The new menu has been given a modern Austrian twist, made with regional ingredients via avant-garde cooking techniques. The eminent Goldener Hirsch Bar has also been redesigned with contemporary bar furniture and luxury countertops, but the inimitable atmosphere remains. Guests can enjoy the hotel's signature cocktail, Susanne, as well as an extensive selection of fine Austrian wines in the famed inner courtyard.

Herzl, with its wood-lined interior and flagstone flooring, is beloved by locals and visitors alike for its homespun, Austrian recipes in an informal setting. The restaurant's low ceilings and rustic wood-panelled walls create an atmosphere reminiscent of the bohemian times enjoyed by its prestigious past patrons. The importance of fresh, seasonal and regional produce is paramount for both restaurants on the property.

The culinary team at Hotel Goldener Hirsch, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Salzburg, offer unforgettable dining experiences to both resident and non-resident guests. The opportunities for Epicurean Moments range from unforgettable cooking lessons with the Executive Chef in the hotel's kitchen, to bespoke occasions in the city's most exceptional venues and private residences.

A History of Gatherings

A distinguished backdrop for gatherings and celebrations, the hotel's storied reputation as an affable host is unsurpassed. Five meeting rooms range in size, from the 55 square metre Pink Salon, to the more intimate Green Salon. Intimate dinners may be hosted in Wine Cabinet, the new private dining room where exceptional vintage pieces line the walls. Larger celebrations are held for up to 100 guests in the Hunting Salon or the Library.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.GoldenerHirsch.com.

About Hotel Goldener Hirsch, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Salzburg

Hotel Goldener Hirsch, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Salzburg is an urban oasis located in the centre of the hustle and bustle of Mozart's city. The historic boutique hotel brings to life the romantic magic of the fifteenth century, enriched by a modern approach to personalised service. Salzburg's most storied hotel has stood on the city's historic Getreidegasse since 1407, and offers sixty-four guestrooms and six suites, each individually reflecting the country house style indigenous to Salzburg. Guests will have no shortage of dining options, with the award-winning Restaurant Goldener Hirsch, the locally beloved Herzl Restaurant, and the eminent Goldener Hirsch Bar.

