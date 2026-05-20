【HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU】 Pride Month Initiatives: Rainbow Menus and Various Events to Be Held

As part of its initiatives for Pride Month, HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU has created a special design featuring the hotel logo in rainbow colors as an expression of respect for diversity.

To remain a welcoming base for all people, the hotel aims to ensure that guests can stay true to themselves, while also actively developing a workplace environment where a diverse range of associates can be themselves and fully demonstrate their abilities, including through the employment of LGBTQ+ people.

Rainbow Menus Offered at JAM17 DINING & BAR, GELATERIA

Menu

Melty Fondant Chocolate with Rainbow and Orange Ice Cream

Location: JAM17 DINING

Hours: 11:30 a.m.–10:00 p.m. (last orders at 9:00 p.m.)

Price: 1,900 yen

*Available year-round.

Rainbow Cocktails

Location: JAM17 BAR

Hours: 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

*Available during Happy Hour.

Price: 1,000 yen each

Lineup: Kir Violet / Jack Negroni / Kumquat Mimosa / Lemon Drop Martini / Blue Szarlotka / Melon Fizz / Pinky Punch

Rainbow Donut

Location: JAM17 GELATERIA

Hours: 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Price: 380 yen

Special Playlist Released on Official Spotify Channel GROOVE MUSIC

A playlist for Pride Month will be released on the official Spotify channel GROOVE MUSIC. We have selected 20 uplifting tracks, from glittering disco that defined the colorful 1970s and dance-pop from the 1980s to more recent danceable, LGBTQ-friendly songs. Enjoy a heart-stirring moment with this playlist supervised and curated by DJ SHIKISAI.

Release Date: May 20 –

Official Spotify Channel GROOVE MUSIC:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/035hVDt1zg7L7CJdgXnYKq?si=2abc907ed34649a9&pt=0d5bf95dce054f069a95c0c387b23914

DJ SHIKISAI (Diesel Disco Club) Profile

DJ SHIKISAI began DJing in 2003 on Amami Oshima in Kagoshima Prefecture, before moving his base of activities to Tokyo in 2008. His sets center on uplifting house and disco. Following his HI-NRG debut release DIESEL DISCO CLUB THEME, which highlights his own soulful vocals, he launched the label DIESEL DISCO CLUB in 2020 as its owner. The label releases music in a wide range of styles centered on disco and house. In December 2025, his remix of Second Nature was released by Soul Clap Records exclusively through Bandcamp Subscription.

Booth Exhibition at the Tokyo Pride 2026 Pride Festival

Tokyo Pride 2026 is one of Asia's largest LGBTQ+ events, organized by the nonprofit organization Tokyo Rainbow Pride.

This year marks the hotel's third year exhibiting, and its booth will be expanded. In addition to a photo booth and message board, there will also be a game that guests can join by sharing posts from the official social media accounts. Don't miss the chance to win prizes such as accommodation vouchers and meal vouchers.

Dates: June 6 and 7, 2026

Location: Yoyogi Park Event Plaza & Outdoor Stage

Details: https://pride.tokyo/festival/

BLING BLING NIGHT Presented by HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU to Be Held Again This Year

Following last year's event, a one-night-only party will be held at AiSOTOPE LOUNGE, one of the largest gay clubs in Shinjuku Ni-chome. Under the theme of Neo Tokyo Fever, the event will feature performances by some of Ni-chome's leading DJs, drag queens, and GOGO boys.

Venue: AiSOTOPE LOUNGE (Saint Four BLD. 1F, 2-12-16 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku)

Date/Time: June 18, 2026, opens 6:00 p.m. / closes 11:00 p.m.

Admission: 2,500 yen per person, including one drink

Tip tickets: 1,000 yen, including four tickets

Details: https://aisotope-lounge.net/events/20260618/

Tokyu Kabukicho Tower to Light Up in Rainbow Colors

Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, where the hotel is located, will be lit up in rainbow colors for a limited time.

Period: June 1–June 30, 2026

Light-up Hours: From 30 minutes before sunset, varying by day, until 5:00 a.m. the following morning

HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel

A lifestyle hotel that serves as a base for fully enjoying the city of Kabukicho. Its 538 guest rooms, located on the 20th to 38th floors, are spaces where guests can linger in the afterglow of the excitement and enjoyment experienced at entertainment facilities. The rooms feature a variety of layouts to suit the purpose of each trip, along with mid-century modern design that evokes the history of this location. Located on the 17th floor, JAM17 DINING & BAR connects the hotel with the city and serves as a social hub for this new district that continues to send fresh energy out into the world.

Inquiries: +81 3 6233 8888

www.hotelgroove.jp/en/

*Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

*Menu items are subject to change depending on the availability of ingredients.

*Prices shown include a 13% service charge and 10% consumption tax. For takeout items, prices include 8% consumption tax.

*Please note that operating hours and other information contained in this press release are subject to change.

*Information contained in this press release is current as of the date of announcement. Please note that details may differ from the most up-to-date information.

For press-related inquiries concerning this release, please contact:

HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel

Nishida / Chiba, Marketing Communications

E-mail: [email protected] / Tel: +81 3 6233 7693

SOURCE HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel