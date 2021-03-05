Hotel In Los Cabos Receives The Health Security Verification By Forbes

Health and hygiene protocols

The hotel complied with more than 360 expert-validated health and safety standards coordinated by the hotel's Department of Safety, Hygiene, and Environmental Care. The Forbes Badge covers subjects from hygiene and disinfection to the guest experience and health safety communication.

To this subject, Leonardo Perli, Director of the renowned hotel, declared himself pleased with the team in charge of making this possible and restated his commitment to their guests' safety. "We have worked very hard together, as a team and with the Tourism board, to make this beautiful destination safe for our visitors", said Perli.

To finalize, the Hotel's CEO invited the destination visitors to travel safely and informed while discovering the great experiences that Los Cabos offers.

About Casa Dorada.

Located in Medano Beach--the best swimmable beach of Cabo in front of the Iconic Arch, Casa Dorada just steps away from world-class shopping, dining, entertainment, and the Marina. Casa Dorada Los Cabos brings upscale service and family-friendly features to the Cabo San Lucas Oceanfront. The Resort grants visitors a more convenient yet equally spectacular alternative to the more remote hotel zone of the Tourist Corridor. Boasting unobstructed vistas of Land's End and the famous Arch, Casa Dorada is just 30 minutes away from Los Cabos International Airport. All of the 185 spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom suites and penthouses open up to Los Cabos' most dazzling ocean view, while the luminous and contemporary interiors ensure your comfort and satisfaction.

