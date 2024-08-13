Hotel In Raleigh Redeveloped Into Luxury Residential Apartments

Adaptive Reuse Of An Underutilized Property Is A Win-Win For The Area

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A hotel (located at 2715 Capital Boulevard in Raleigh) has been successfully converted to "The Harrison", a modern residential rental apartment community. The 140-unit conversion project was greenlighted by government authorities in mid-2023. The "gut renovation" of the 1983 hotel has been completed, and the first tenants have already moved in. The property was developed by Certes Partners (www.certespartners.com) and principals from the Hakimian Organization and is located just 8 minutes from downtown Raleigh.

The first residents of the community have moved into the 120 Studio & 20 one-bedroom apartments in early July. New residents are treated to luxury amenities such as new stainless steel kitchens, a fitness center, a lounge, pool, private balconies & yards, coworking center, WiFi immediately upon move-in, package lockers for receiving resident's packages, a dog run, pet washing area, keyless access with a smartphone, vaulted ceilings in select apartments, and onsite property management.

"We were pleased to transform an underwhelming hotel into a much-needed housing for this wonderful community", says Sunder Jambunathan, a principal from Certes Partners. Mr. Jambunathan stated that the apartment rents are an attractive value compared to other newly-built communities while providing the same luxury amenities as other newly constructed apartments in the market. Prospective renters have especially taken to the pre-furnished apartments due to their ease of immediate move-in. Mr. Jambunathan added that many local hotels are good candidates for conversion to residential apartments, due to declines in hotel occupancy rates; however, local zoning codes that allow such "as-of-right" conversions are rare but we are looking for more opportunities across the country to provide high quality and affordable housing.

The Harrison (www.TheHarrisonRaleigh.com) has 140 apartments which feature sleek new finishes. 35 of the apartments are pre-furnished. The pet friendly community includes a dog run and many units include private outdoor space including fenced in, fully furnished private yards.

