HOTEL INDIGO BALI SEMINYAK BEACH ANNOUNCES SYAMSUL RIZAL AS ITS NEWEST CULINARY HERO

After more than a decade making waves in the international culinary scene, Indonesian-raised chef Syamsul Rizal is ready to bring his acclaimed Japanese cooking to SugarSand.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is delighted to welcome Chef Rizal as the Japanese Specialty Chef, overseeing the day-to-day operations at SugarSand, the hotel's beachfront eatery.

Growing up between Bogor and Jakarta, Chef Rizal began his culinary journey locally, leading him to some of the world's top restaurants including Miami's downtown Nobu and Dubai's famous Zuma. His new position at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach marks another exciting adventure, which he approaches with great enthusiasm.

"I am planning to influence the team with a new, vibrant spirit; to encourage and at the same time inspire". Rizal's culinary approach will incorporate beloved and authentic Japanese ingredients, but only those that are locally sourced. While taste will be Rizal's primary focus, he intends to capture the essence of Japanese simplicity — in both method and presentation as this will be the hallmark that shapes each and every dish.

Under Rizal's guidance, both lunch and dinner menus at SugarSand will receive a makeover. New small bites, soups, and salads will be offered at lunch, while the evenings will soon include a convivial Izakaya concept with multiple Japanese food stalls. Rizal intends to introduce new culinary creations, including his Japanese-style fried rice with garlic and striploin — a unique fusion delight he anticipates to be a guest favorite.

About Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach: Located on the southern stretch of Seminyak Beach, on the southwest coast of Bali, Indonesia, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is an easy 30-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport. The resort features 289 rooms and suites including 19 villas with private pools, all set out across 12 acres of prime beachfront. Artfully-designed interiors reflect the inspiration of the vibrant Seminyak neighborhood, which is a wonderful mix of Balinese tradition and contemporary uniqueness. http://seminyak.hotelindigo.com .

About Hotel Indigo®: Just as no places are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are alike. Each Hotel Indigo draws inspiration from the local neighbourhood, culture and popular trends in food, drink and design to create a warm and vibrant atmosphere. Our hotels provide a gateway to discover and explore some of the world's most inspiring cities and neighbourhoods. www.hotelindigo.com

SOURCE Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach