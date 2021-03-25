Hotel Industry Honors Star Employees After Devastating Year

"The Stars of the Industry Awards honor special individuals who have supported their coworkers and their communities by going beyond the call of duty despite an unprecedented year for the hotel industry," said Chip Rogers, President and CEO of AHLA . "The women and men recognized at this event embody the true spirit of hospitality, going above and beyond for their guests and our hotels like never before. Their stories will tug heartstrings and we are proud to know them."

Vanessa Stanley, Vice President of New Builds + Transitions for PM Hotel Group, was recognized with the 2021 "Paving the Way" award in recognition of her accomplishments not just as an industry leader, but for her commitment to her community and dedication to mentoring and raising up everyone around her.

"Vanessa brings her positive mindset, entrepreneurial spirt, and drive to every project," said Joseph Bojanowski, President of PM Hotel Group. "With a specialty in new builds and construction she's often the only woman on-site or in the room and quickly earns the respect of her peers, partners and competitors with her expertise, energy and passion, all while managing, mentoring and inspiring excellence from her team." In 2020, despite the pandemic, she successfully opened 2 new build properties and transitioned multiple additional hotels into PM Hotel Group's portfolio. She was instrumental to the success of these newly transitioned hotels achieving 100% RevPar 30 days post transition.

The hotel industry will continue the celebration at the Night of a Thousand Stars Gala on July 25, 2021 in Los Angeles.

ABOUT AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the sole national association representing all segments of the U.S. lodging industry. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry was the first industry impacted and it will be among the last to recover. That is why AHLA is committed to promoting safe travel while also creating a standardized safety experience nationwide through the Safe Stay initiative. With an enhanced set of health and safety protocols designed to provide a safe and clean environment for all hotel guests and employees, hotels across America are ready to welcome back travelers when they are ready to travel. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

ABOUT THE AHLA FOUNDATION

The AHLA Foundation, the charitable giving arm of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, is dedicated to helping people build careers, improve their lives, and strengthen the lodging industry. We are committed to elevating, educating, and empowering individuals and the public on the industry's story of opportunity and advancement. Since its founding in 1953, the Foundation has distributed over $27 million in support of the industry and is committed to ensuring a strong and viable workforce for the entire lodging industry. The Foundation is funded solely by contributions from generous individuals and companies who want to give back to the hotel industry and ensure a successful future.

ABOUT PM HOTEL GROUP

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners, and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $3 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests, and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

