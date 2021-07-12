Hotel Industry Hosts Virtual Hiring Fair On July 14 To Fill 1,600 Open Jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLA Foundation) and Hcareers are hosting a virtual hiring fair on July 14, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT to help Nashville job seekers secure lifelong careers in the hotel industry. The hotel industry offers competitive pay, generous benefits, and the ability to be promoted or transfer skills to any hotel across the globe.

The free fair will connect job seekers in real time with recruiters from prominent hotels in the Nashville Metro area who are looking to hire top talent to fill over 1,600 roles. Open positions include front desk and guest services, food and beverage, sales, housekeeping, maintenance, engineering, general manager, and more!

Taking place completely online, the virtual career fair allows job seekers to explore career opportunities in all areas of the hotel industry, engage directly with employers online via dynamic one-on-one text or video chats in each booth, and make new connections and broaden their network directly from home or office via desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

WHO:

The free fair is open to all job seekers looking for lifelong careers, and no previous hotel industry experience required.

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT

WHERE:

The fair will be held virtually and can be accessed from any device (mobile, computer, tablet, etc).

Advanced registration is required at AHLAFoundation.org/HotelsAreHiring.

About The AHLA Foundation

The AHLA Foundation, the charitable giving arm of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, is dedicated to helping people build careers, improve their lives, and strengthen the lodging industry. We are committed to elevating, educating, and empowering individuals and the public on the industry's story of opportunity and advancement. Since its founding in 1953, the Foundation has distributed over $29 million in support of the industry and is committed to ensuring a strong and viable workforce for the entire lodging industry. The Foundation is funded solely by contributions from generous individuals and companies who want to give back to the hotel industry and ensure a successful future. Learn more at www.ahlafoundation.org.

About Hcareers

Hcareers is the premier destination in hospitality talent— the first place job seekers look for work and where employers look to hire. Since 2001, Hcareers has placed over 1 million hospitality professionals in progressive roles within the industry. Learn more at https://www.hcareers.com/.

SOURCE American Hotel & Lodging Foundation