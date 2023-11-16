Hotel Management Company Aqua-Aston Hospitality Announces Brand Updates for Fall 2023, Expands Footprint in North America

The hospitality company announces a new hotel opening in Tempe, Arizona, among other sustainability and community-driven initiatives and destination-inspired programming

HONOLULU, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel management company Aqua-Aston Hospitality, operating more than 25 properties in Hawaii, Arizona and Costa Rica, announces key updates for fall 2023:

This holiday season, travelers can take up to 20 percent off at participating Aqua-Aston Hospitality Cyber Sale properties on Oahu, Kauai, Hawaii Island and Maui for travel through December 20, 2024 when booking from November 21 – 28, 2023.

Maui Wildfires: How Aqua-Aston is Supporting Associates and the Community

In the Aloha State, Aqua-Aston Hospitality remains committed to the Maui community impacted by the devastating fires, caring for its associates and helping the community recover. The company is supporting relief organizations, including the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund and the American Red Cross, as they assist the broader community of Maui. For donations, visit https://donorbox.org/mvwrelieffund.

Aqua-Aston Hospitality Eliminates 5.5-million Single-use Plastics from its Annual Operations

Aqua-Aston Hospitality shifted to bulk bathroom amenities across its Hawaii properties, eliminating 5.5 million pieces of single-use plastic waste from operations. The brand seeks to help further limit single-use plastic by providing complimentary tote bags and reusable water bottles to A-List subscribers. Aqua-Aston also continues to advocate #ForOurReef – its long-standing reef-safe sunscreen public education campaign – by encouraging guests to choose mineral based sun protection brands with exclusive discounts for guests from Little Hands Hawaii and Raw Elements.

Aqua-Aston Hospitality Once Again Holds Harvest for Hunger Food Drive

Aqua-Aston Hospitality is combatting local hunger by holding its annual Harvest for Hunger food drive through November 30, 2023. With one in six people across the state struggling with food insecurity, this initiative puts food on tables in Hawaii. This year, the drive is open to the public with an online donation option, where every $10 generates 25 meals for those in need. Last year, the Harvest for Hunger drive raised the equivalent of 6,890 meals. The drive can be accessed online (https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/CFD/AquaAstonHospitality) or by texting CFD29 to 71777.

Aqua-Aston Continues to #ShareTheAloha in Support of Educational Travel Experiences and the Arts in Hawaii

Aqua-Aston Hospitality renewed its long-standing partnership with the Honolulu Museum of Art and the Bishop Museum. These partnerships aim to support local culture and heritage through immersive learning opportunities. Guests can visit Honolulu Museum of Art and Bishop Museum on a complimentary basis – a value of $136 for a family of four!

Aqua-Aston Hospitality Adds Dual-branded Marriott International Hotel to its Management Portfolio

The new Tempe, Arizona hotel – a dual-branded Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites by Marriott – is being developed by California-based EKN Development and is accepting reservations for stays in early 2024. The four-story, 148-key, select-service hotel is situated in the heart of the Phoenix metro area, just minutes from countless retail, restaurant, and entertainment venues. Guests seeking comfortable and affordable accommodations will have their choice of 83 comfortable Fairfield Inn rooms equipped with functional workspaces, and 65 extended-stay TownePlace Suites equipped with full size kitchens, and in-room workstations. Featured amenities include complimentary breakfast, free grab-and-go coffee, over 3,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, a 24/7 market, onsite laundry, a restaurant and bar, a 24/7 fitness center, a business center, an outdoor pool and hot tub, a covered pool deck, and a well-appointed restaurant and bar.

Mugen, the Forbes Five-Star Rated Restaurant at ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki, Is Honolulu's New Destination for Indulgent Gourmet Breakfast

At ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki – Honolulu's most luxurious hotel with ultra-personalized butler service and privacy in the heart of Waikiki – the hotel's Mugen restaurant opens a fully reimagined breakfast experience to the public by reservation. Previously offered exclusively to hotel guests, the new offering showcases acclaimed Pastry Chef Jamon Harper's inventive creations, including an elevated take on the Hawaiian classic Loco Moco, featuring Miyazaki A5 Wagyu, and a decadent Lobster Eggs Benedict served atop a bacon gruyère biscuit with black truffle hollandaise. The restaurant boasts a wine collection of over 1,400 bottles and over 450 varieties of wine and was recognized in 2023 with a Wine Spectator "Best Of" Award.

ADERO Scottsdale Resort Introduces New Guided Experiences Through REI Co-Op

At ADERO Scottsdale Resort – a hidden gem perched 2,500 feet above the rugged Sonoran Desert – the 17-acre resort now offers hiking and mountain biking through REI Co-op Experiences. Helping guests explore 400 miles of scenic trails at ADERO's doorstep, the activities are professionally operated by REI.

Botánika Osa Peninsula in Costa Rica Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton celebrated its one-year anniversary. Since the grand opening, the immersive eco-resort unveiled its signature beach club experience – including arrival by way of a scenic rainforest cruise along the serene waters of the Golfo Dulce, a new Sunset Lounge and a VIP Sky Club Lounge, guided birdwatching from the lobby terrace, the Insectopia insect museum by BioSur, curated cheese and wine evenings, and a fitness partnership with GORUCK. Starting this month, enjoy convenient, onsite car rentals from Alamo, National, and Enterprise.

More information on Aqua-Aston Hospitality's properties in Hawaii, Arizona and Costa Rica can be found at www.aquaaston.com.

