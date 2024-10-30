Hotel Management Magazine Names Gil Reyes with Kolter Hospitality's The Westin Sarasota Hotel as one of the 'Top 25 General Managers to Watch'

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolter Hospitality, a division of The Kolter Group, proudly announced that Gil Reyes, its Regional General Manager, has been named by Hotel Management Magazine as one of the 'Top 25 General Managers to Watch' in its recent issue. Reyes was General Manager for over three years at The Westin Sarasota Hotel before being promoted to Regional General Manager to oversee operations at four hotels under the Kolter Hospitality Group portfolio.

Gil Reyes

"We immediately knew when we hired Gil in 2019 that we had a rising superstar with a passion for hotel management. There is a reason why he continues to be promoted, and it is because the hotels he oversees flourish," said John Beaton, Senior Vice President of Operations at Kolter Hospitality.

Reyes embarked on his journey in the hotel industry at the age of 15 as a high school sophomore, joining the Travel and Tourism Academy in South Florida while working part-time at the front desk. Over the years, Gil advanced through various roles, from front desk positions to leadership in guest services and operational management, ultimately rising to executive and general management roles across five states. He currently serves as the Regional General Manager at Kolter Hospitality, having recently been promoted from his position as Area General Manager at The Westin Sarasota.

"It is a true honor to be named to this list in such a prestigious industry publication. My daily goal is simple… to make sure our customers are well taken care of and that our employees are given the tools and training they need to not only be successful but given the opportunity to grow within our organization," said Gil Reyes.

Kolter Hospitality, a division of The Kolter Group, is based in Delray Beach, FL, specializes in hotel management, development, and acquisitions in the hospitality sector. Kolter Hospitality's alignment of core values and a performance-based framework has enabled the organization to realize success in management, development and franchisee/partner relations which are fueled by the continued growth of its development and acquisitions pipeline. Kolter Hospitality currently operates 15 hotels totaling over 2,300 keys in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, Estero, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg. https://www.kolterhospitality.com/

