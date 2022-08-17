Hotel Market in Vietnam, Evolving Opportunities with Accor SA and Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel Market in Vietnam is expected to grow by USD 2.12 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.43% during the forecast period. The hotel market segmentation in Vietnam by type (chain hotels and independent hotels) and application (tourist accommodation and official business).

Latest market research report titled Hotel Market in Vietnam Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The hotel market report of Vietnam also offers information on several market vendors, including Accor SA, Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group, La Siesta Premium Hang Be, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Muong Thanh Hospitality, SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL, and Vinpearl among others.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hotel Market in Vietnam Analysis Report by Type and Application and the Segment Forecasts. Request Sample Report.

Major Five Hotel in Vietnam Companies:

Accor SA: The company offers a wide range of hotel brands such as Luxury, Premium, Midscale, Economy, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of hotel brands such as Luxury, Premium, Midscale, Economy, and many more. Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd.: The company offers quick service restaurant businesses such as Cold Stone, KFC, and many more.

The company offers quick service restaurant businesses such as Cold Stone, KFC, and many more. Hyatt Hotels Corp.: The company offers sophisticated design, handcrafted details, and modern-day comforts at Park Hyatt Saigon.

The company offers sophisticated design, handcrafted details, and modern-day comforts at Park Hyatt Saigon. InterContinental Hotels Group: The company offers a diverse portfolio of differentiated brands that are available for both guests and owners.

The company offers a diverse portfolio of differentiated brands that are available for both guests and owners. La Siesta Premium Hang Be: The company offers a wide range of hotels such as La Siesta Premium Hang Be, La Siesta Classic Ma May, and many more.

Chain hotels in Vietnam will significantly increase their market share. The expansion of this market will be fueled by the travel and tourism sector's steady expansion as well as significant investments in 5- and 4-star hotels as leisure travel to Vietnam rises in popularity. Buy Sample Report.

The worldwide hotel market in Vietnam is expanding as a result of factors like increased affordability and disposable income. The growth is attributable to Vietnam's consistent economic growth and the substantial increase in per capita disposable income. Additionally, a person's ability to spend money will increase when the degree of income inequality between classes gradually declines. Download a free sample report

During the projection period, market expansion in Vietnam will be further fueled by the increased purchasing power of end users and their fast-expanding population. However, some of the major obstacles to the expansion of the global hotel sector in Vietnam are climate change and unforeseen weather occurrences.

Related Reports:

Tourism and Hotel Market in China Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: According to Technavio analysts, the tourism and hotel market share in China is expected to increase by USD 24.23 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.81%

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The tourism and hotel market share in Indonesia is expected to increase by USD 21.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%.

Hotel Market Scope in Vietnam Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.44 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accor SA, Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group, La Siesta Premium Hang Be, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Muong Thanh Hospitality, SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL, and Vinpearl Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Consumer Discretionary " Research Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Tourist accommodation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Official business - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accor SA

Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd.

Hyatt Hotels Corp.

InterContinental Hotels Group

La Siesta Premium Hang Be

Marriott International Inc.

Minor International PCL

Muong Thanh Hospitality

SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL

Vinpearl

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio