Hotel Matilda Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Award as #1 Hotel in Mexico

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, Mexico, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Hotel Matilda recognized as the #1 Hotel in Mexico.

More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can't wait to return to next. The Reader's Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

Hotel Matilda

"We are overjoyed and deeply honored to receive this prestigious award putting Hotel Matilda back on top as the #1 hotel in Mexico! Our team has been working around the clock to go above and beyond to continue to enhance guests' experiences. We will maintain our constant quest for excellence, and we hope to always exceed our client's expectations," said General Manager Bruce James.

The cutting-edge boutique Hotel Matilda opened in September 2010 in the center of San Miguel de Allende, the crown jewel of colonial Mexico and an UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrated for its intact 500-year-old Spanish architecture. Today, the hotel has a fresh new look and feel as their signature restaurant, Moxi, relaunched with a novel contemporary design concept, combining avant-garde furnishings with alluring colors and textures to create a dynamic and artistic dining space unlike any other in San Miguel. They have also recently reimagined Müi Bar, one of San Miguel's most popular bars, and have converted it into a contemporary ramen bar. It features an innovative ramen menu with cutting edge recipes infused with Mexican culture and flavors, created by Executive Chef, Paul Bentley.

Also, the hotel added the new Monkey Bar, outside, with stools overlooking the renowned pool and a colorful mural by artist Claudio Limon.

The 2021 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Conde Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

