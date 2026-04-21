Hotel Maya to Reintroduce Itself as The Maya Following a Multimillion-Dollar Transformation

Long Beach's iconic waterfront hotel will relaunch as The Maya in June 2026, following a design-driven renovation of guest rooms, public spaces and Fuego, and new guest programming

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debuting as The Maya this summer, Long Beach's waterfront landmark hotel will enter a new chapter with a full-scale $10.5M transformation that reimagines the guest experience throughout the property. Celebrating 50 years and embracing its new independence, the refreshed hotel will unveil newly redesigned guest rooms, a revamped arrival experience, updated public spaces, and an exciting new direction for its signature lounge and bar, Fuego, which will unveil a new dining concept. The hotel will also introduce a curated lineup of partnerships and social programming designed to engage both guests and locals.

Renovated guest rooms

The redesign draws inspiration from the coastal energy of Long Beach and a contemporary Latin point of view, expressed through warm materials and a natural social energy. The result is a modern boutique retreat that preserves the essence of the hotel's long-standing identity while introducing design-forward accommodations and thoughtfully refreshed gathering spaces.

Beyond its physical transformation, the hotel will launch a new calendar of social programming and partnerships designed to bring fresh energy to the property. Planned collaborations include intimate live music experiences, immersive cinematic dining events, and wellness programming with The DEN Meditation, alongside seasonal poolside activations featuring rotating lifestyle brands. Together, these experiences will position The Maya as an evolving cultural hub where entertainment, wellness, and community intersect.

Guestrooms

The 191 newly redesigned guest rooms and suites, led by Long Beach–based interior design firm Dyelot Interiors, will feature light, airy interiors and soft, neutral palettes, complemented by warm wood furnishings and layered textures, designed for comfort and functionality. Bathrooms have been fully updated with exquisite tilework, walk-in showers, and touch-technology mirrors. Thoughtful in-room amenities, including Nespresso coffee makers, further enhance the guest experience. The renovation presents eight new one-bedroom suites, bringing the hotel's total suite count to 10, including the Presidential Suite and Loft Suite, which offer expanded layouts within the property's accommodations.

Public Spaces

Public spaces have been re-envisioned to foster connection and improve flow, featuring a more elevated design approach. Throughout the lobby and The Maya's signature bar and lounge, Fuego, bold neon hues will be replaced with a muted palette of coastal blues and sunset-inspired tones, expressed through materials such as stone surfaces, textured wall coverings, and organic finishes for a more polished aesthetic. The lobby will present an inviting arrival experience designed to encourage gathering, with expanded retail offerings and open seating woven throughout.

At Fuego, the redesign will also introduce a beverage-forward, coastal lounge atmosphere with enhanced indoor-outdoor flow, new furnishings, firepit elements, and a relocated entrance that creates a grand exterior entryway into the lounge, further positioning Fuego as a vibrant social hub for both hotel guests and locals. The concept evolves beyond the traditional full-service model in favor of a beverage-forward lounge experience built around shareable plates and elevated cocktails, complemented by a refined morning coffee and pastry program featuring local partners Sheldrake Coffee Roasting and Colossus Bakery, alongside a lively weekend brunch.

"As we look ahead to this next chapter, our goal is to elevate every touchpoint of the guest experience," said Greg Guthrie, General Manager, The Maya. "From refreshed guest rooms to a completely reimagined lobby and signature lounge, Fuego, this renovation will bring new energy to the property while preserving the warmth and character our guests have always loved."

Originally opened in 1975 as the Queensbay Hilton, the hotel has undergone several transformations over the years, including a $20 million renovation in 2009 and a $4 million refresh in 2015. This latest renovation represents a continued investment in the growth of Long Beach's waterfront and tourism economy, reinforcing The Maya's role as a cornerstone of the community.

"The Maya has been a defining part of the Long Beach waterfront for half a century," added Kam Babaoff, Founding Partner of Ensemble and Owner of The Maya. "This next chapter represents more than just a design transformation; it's a continued investment in the growth of Long Beach's tourism landscape and a reaffirmation of our commitment to creating spaces that celebrate community, culture, and connection."

Long cherished by both locals and visitors, The Maya has always been a vibrant centerpiece of the city's waterfront. Its transformation marks the start of a bold new era, one that celebrates the hotel's enduring spirit while setting a new standard for the next era of hospitality and reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of Long Beach's growth and identity.

For more information, reservations, or media inquiries, visit www.hotelmayalongbeach.com

About The Maya

The Maya is a full-scale resort featuring a Latin American-inspired 191-room property with spectacular oceanfront views set across 14 acres of lush tropical gardens dotted with more than 500 palm trees in a modern, open-air setting. Located across Queensway Bay in Downtown Long Beach, The Maya offers a distinctive Southern California waterfront escape. Guests can also take advantage of the complimentary downtown shuttle for shopping at The Pike Outlets, strolling Historic Pine Avenue, sightseeing at Shoreline Village, or visiting the Aquarium of the Pacific. Relax at the largest man-made beach in Long Beach, "Playa at The Maya." The 6,500-square-foot resort-style urban beach features 285 tons of real sand, two four-foot-diameter fire pits, colorful umbrellas, and comfortable chaise lounges. The Maya also offers bicycle rentals, swimming, sailing, paddle boarding, and a walking path to local attractions and Downtown Long Beach. Guests can unwind at the seaside pool for laps or lounging with a nearby whirlpool, floating cabanas, a full-service bar, and relaxing fire pits. Dining and drinks are anchored by Fuego, the hotel's signature waterfront lounge concept offering a beverage-forward experience centered on shareable plates and elevated cocktails. Designed to encourage indoor-outdoor gathering, Fuego features a lively coastal lounge atmosphere and an expansive patio with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, the Long Beach skyline, and the historic Queen Mary.

Media Contact :

Rama Chalati

GV Public Relations

949-306-6106

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SOURCE Hotel Maya