Hotel Melby, Tapestry Collection by Hilton opens in Melbourne, Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Melby, a 11-story, 180-room state of the art, full-service hotel just minutes from Downtown Melbourne, Orlando-Melbourne International Airport and Melbourne Beach is the latest addition Tapestry Collection, one of Hilton's 18 market-leading brands.

Hotel Melby offers welcoming beauty with architectural details and comfortable spaces that will capture guests' imagination. Much like the Melbourne community, Hotel Melby is eclectic, vibrant, engaging and historical. The hotel's inviting atmosphere will offer guests an authentic experience, that is casually approachable, free spirited and regionally hand crafted.

"Hotel Melby's entrance into the market will offer a one-of-a-kind, unique experience for our guests. Guests will enjoy excellently appointed, modern guest rooms with city and river views, while having the benefit of all the amenities expected of an upscale hotel," said Carlos Cerda, general manager, Hotel Melby.

Located in the Downtown area, Hotel Melby is the only hotel in the city center that offers walkable access to local downtown restaurants, night life and shopping. Offering quick access to the beach, corporations, Orlando-Melbourne International Airport and the Florida Institute of Technology.

Additional hotel features and amenities include:

DINING

Hotel Melby offers The Landing Rooftop with 180-degree views of the city and waterways and specializes in American fare, serving craft cocktails along with entrees such as a Burrata & Tomato Salad, Truffle & Brie Grilled Cheese, The Melby Burger and Braised Short Ribs. In addition to the on-property offerings, guests can also enjoy a variety of options from the area's local eateries.

AMENITIES

Guests seeking exercise or relaxation have a variety of options, including: 24-hour fitness center with Peloton® equipment and free weights.

MEETINGS & EVENTS

With 2,525 square feet of meeting space, Hotel Melby is the perfect venue for weddings, business meetings and other gatherings. Offering incredible floor-to-ceiling views of the river and city, the stunning New Horizons Ballroom can accommodate up to 150 guests. The Landing Rooftop will also be available for groups to rent out the entire floor for private events.

Guests visiting Hotel Melby will enjoy peace of mind from check-in to check-out with Hilton's new program, Hilton CleanStay, to enjoy an even safer and cleaner stay. New procedures include contactless digital check-in and a Hilton CleanStay room seal to indicate that the room has not been entered since being thoroughly cleaned.

Hotel Melby is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

To celebrate the hotel's opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Points per night – up to a maximum of 5,000 Hilton Honors Points – for bookings through April 15, 2021-September 30, 2021, when booking directly with Hilton.

Hotel Melby is located at 801 E Strawbridge Ave Melbourne Florida just 2.5 miles from Orlando- Melbourne International Airport.

For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit www.hotelmelby.com or call 321-361-3661 The property is a joint venture encompassing Duke Hospitality, Willow Street Capital, Opterra Capital, The Charre Group, and LCP Group and managed by Hospitality Alliance and Duke Hospitality.

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of more than 45 original hotels that offers guests unique style and vibrant personality, and encourages guests to explore the local destination. With plans for global expansion, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Learn more about Hilton's upscale collection brand at newsroom.hilton.com/tapestry, and connect with Tapestry Collection on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,400 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 112 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Duke Hospitality

Duke Hospitality is a focused hospitality development, management and investment company. Founded in 2004, Duke has operated 17 hotels, with two currently under development, and with notable brands such as Marriott, Hilton, and IHG brand families. To find out more visit www.dukehospitality.com.

Hospitality Alliance

Hospitality Alliance is a nationally acclaimed hospitality management, development & consulting firm providing comprehensive services for hotels, restaurants, bars, and developers. They offer solutions for every stage of a project, including concept development, leasing, construction project management, hiring, training, and opening of new concepts. They are the connectors, conceivers, creators, and curators of best-in-class hospitality concepts. Hospitality Alliance's seasoned team - led by founders Kevin Lillis and Kelley Jones - draws from extensive experience in hospitality, nightlife and entertainment venues, hotel food & beverage management, and event production in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Denver, New Jersey, Las Vegas, and more. To date, Hospitality Alliance principals have handled over $6.5 billion in real estate transactions. Clients and partners include AT&T, Hotel Cormorant, The Hotel Melby, MasterCard, Mack-Cali Realty, The Carlyle Group, Lincoln Property Company, Benchmark Hospitality, Shorenstein, and Station Casino's. For more information, please visit https://hospitalityalliance.co/

