Hotel Mission de Oro Signs with Tripleseat Software

CONCORD, Mass., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat, the leading cloud-based sales and catering software for hotels, announced today it has signed on Hotel Mission de Oro to its all-in-one platform.

"Tripleseat provided us with the most comprehensive catering and CRM system for a boutique-style hotel, with a clean user-friendly appearance, at a great value. We're looking forward to this software to help us improve our sales and marketing process with better tracking and complete event visibility, as well as streamlining our internal communication," said Alissa Dillon, Marketing Director at Hotel Mission de Oro.

Hotel Mission de Oro is located in Santa Nella, Calif. It was established in 1974 by Jesus Monroy, who was inspired to recreate the mission in his father's hometown in Morelos, Mexico. Capturing the essence of Spanish architecture, this mission-style hotel is situated in the heart of California. Under new ownership, it has transformed into a breathtaking oasis, offering an elegant retreat in a secluded sanctuary.

"We're looking forward to having Hotel Mission de Oro join Tripleseat. Their team has been looking for a system that will help to streamline their booking process, internal communication, and manage their leads. With Tripleseat's user-friendly interface and integrated CRM, we're happy to provide a solution that will take their sales to the next level," said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse.

Tripleseat provides an all-in-one solution that makes booking faster while simplifying the process, and enables entire teams to work efficiently in a single platform. Tripleseat currently works with various hotel groups across the country and internationally, including Standard Hotels International, AHC Hospitality, and The Setai & Betsy Hotels in Miami, among others.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is the leading cloud-based sales and catering platform used worldwide by more than 15,000 properties, in 30 countries. Tripleseat makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day while also increasing sales by 30% or more. Tripleseat's features, paired with their integrated CRM and various software partners, make them the leading software for independent and boutique hotels.

To learn more about the company or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com/hotels.

Media Contact:

Azure Collier

Director of Brand Marketing

978-614-0490

[email protected]



SOURCE Tripleseat

Related Links

http://www.tripleseat.com/hotels

