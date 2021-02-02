Hotel Panic Button: Illinois Deadline Soon Approaching

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois legislation originally proposed the implementation of Panic Buttons for Hotels across the state to be completed by the summer of 2020. Now because of the pandemic, the deadline for the Panic Button law has been pushed back for hotels until March 1st, 2021. With this new deadline, many hotels are looking for affordable Panic Button solutions that will fit their current / post-pandemic budgets.

Among other states, Illinois is set to become one of the leaders in the country who has taken on the initiative to protect their employees through open communication and cutting-edge technology. The problem is that as hotels purchase Panic Buttons, many systems will go unused for an extended period of time. Investing a couple thousand dollars for a system limited to one function may not provide Hotels with the best return on their investment.

REVLAB Technology LLC has developed more than just a simple Panic Button solution. Their product features smartphones that provide much more functionality than basic Panic Button Systems. For example, this extendible solution can help employees communicate through voice/text chat or alert the front desk of cleaned rooms by utilizing the automated room-based location accuracy. By providing hotel employees with workplace smartphone devices, hotels can help increase productivity/efficiency while also maintaining safety!

Solution - Hotel Panic Button System

The Hotel Panic Button solution by REVLAB is compatible with iOS / Android Smartphones. Being a mobile application allows the lightweight designed solution to be highly cost-effective at as low as $1/room/month of coverage. The Company provides your hotel employees with workplace smartphones to be used for the Panic Button Solution. The fully compliant system can be installed within a few hours by the hotel staff. The panic button system works through three simple processes...

Open mobile application and press the "Panic Button" to request help The request for help is stored in a secure Google-hosted database for record-keeping The system contacts the security guard through push notifications and/or sends SMS text messages to all relevant parties to provide assistance.

Pros: No added installation / setup fees, extendible solution, very low-cost recurring fee.

As similar legislation waits to be approved in other states across the nation. REVLAB remains ready to accommodate a growing market of Panic Button users to ensure safety nationwide!

Request Quote: [email protected]

Learn more: https://www.revlabtech.com/hotel-panic-button

