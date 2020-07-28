Hotel Panic Button Laws Are Being Extended, Can Hotels Afford Not To Have Them?

MIAMI, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 came at a time when laws requiring the hospitality industry to provide panic buttons to employees were taking effect. The pandemic has caused many hotels to close leading to revenue losses, making compliance difficult for smaller hotels. Some relief came from lawmakers extending deadlines for panic buttons, such as the case in Illinois where the law was to take effect July 1, 2020. The deadline for the sexual harassment compliance did not change but the panic button deadline was extended to March 1, 2021. As of yet, no financial aid has been given to help hotels cover the costs associated with the laws.

This has created a dilemma for hoteliers who know the problems still loom in the hospitality industry that called for these laws to be passed and many panic button partners have been offering assistance for hotels and the hospital industry throughout the pandemic.

One particular company is leading the way for hotel partnerships during COVID-19 recovery. Bunker360, a provider for staff panic buttons, has started offering their Bunker360 Panic Button Solution with no money up front. Hotels can now implement panic button systems to comply with laws and provide safer working environments immediately thanks to the new payment options.

Bunker360's CEO & President, Daniel Taranto, says, "We realize that at this point in time hotels are trying to resume normal operations and we understand the financial burden of the new safety button system, which is why we created a program to help hotels comply with the laws without immediate costs."

Bunker360

Founded in 2015, Bunker360 is an innovative leader for panic button solutions for many industries. Their proprietary technology helps businesses keep employees safe. The Bunker360 solution is a flexible platform that gives management teams the ability to respond quickly to the exact location of an emergency with real time alerts, getting help to anywhere it's needed. Fast response times are critical in emergencies and Bunker360 gives businesses the advantage to respond quickly. For more information, visit www.bunker360.com

Copyright © 2020 Bunker360. All Rights Reserved.

www.bunker360.com

SOURCE Bunker360

Related Links

http://www.bunker360.com

