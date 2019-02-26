Hotel Plus - HDE 2019 Introduces Expo Lighting for Commercial Properties

HDE, under the theme of "Insights and Practice" will take place from 25 to 27 April 2019 at SNIEC in Shanghai. As the featured concurrent event, Expo Lighting for Commercial Properties will be held under one roof gathering more than 60 local lighting companies and international illumination brands. Over 140,000 business visitors from every industry of the whole supply chain such as hospitality, real estate, design, engineering, import and export are expected to visit.

The big show is organized by UBM Sinoexpo and is supported by China Tourist Hotel Association and China Association of Lighting Industry. In 2019, with the traditional advantage of hotel lighting, more application fields will be involved, including architecture, landscape, commercial space and media screens.

The lighting industry in China has been driven by rapid modernization of its economy and construction for decades, producing the rise of local lighting companies. In order to achieve a more long-term development, China has made huge investment on R&D and global distribution systems. It is a good opportunity for international customers to connect with Chinese manufacturers and learn about premium lighting products at an affordable price.

Many lighting manufacturers return to HDE each year and 2019 is no exception. Comely, a renowned hotel lighting solution provider, is the creator of modern, unique, exquisite designs with a large collection covering interior decorative lights and LED illumination. HUAYI, based in Guangdong Province with 26 workshops, has developed more than 30,000 various lighting fixtures over 30 years. PAK, the supplier of energy efficient lighting products, and TONS, which is dedicated to designing visual comfort lighting environments, will present their latest in products.

HDE is always committed to supporting and celebrating rising talents and new brands. Exciting new industry names for this year include MITOO, professionals in decorative lighting with oriental aesthetics, and Summer, cooperating with designers from all over the world to explore the connotation and extension of lighting, both of which will be exhibiting for the first time this year.

Media facades and smart lighting are the hot issue in the domestic LED lighting market. To seize the market trend, HDE expands the exhibit category again in 2019. Integrating advanced lighting control systems and visual art design, 5057 new media will offer an art luminous canvas using energy saving technologies. The company supports hotels, commercial spaces and retail shops to create a dynamic visual art atmosphere for delighting customers. CHANGHONG, China's premium electronic brand, will bring their "smart turn-key solution" combining software and hardware products in the field of commercial displays while XIEZHU, the smart hotel service provider, will empower hotel lighting with intelligent control systems.

Other exhibitors to look out for this year include Simon and Megaman, the two industry leaders in the globe, which will showcase their line of high quality products.

Hotel Plus - HDE is a one-stop purchasing platform offering building materials and supplies for Hotels, Restaurants, Clubs, Retail Shops, and Shopping Malls. Go to our website www.hdeexpo.com/en-us for free tickets and further details, and follow @HDE_Event #HotelplusHDE2019 on Twitter.

SOURCE UBM Sinoexpo