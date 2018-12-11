Hotel Plus - HDE 2019 Rescheduled to April 25th, 26th, 27th Due to National Holiday Adjustment in China

In early December, China's General Office of the State Council released the "Notification of Holiday Arrangements in 2019". According to the arrangement, the three-day May Day Holiday is shortened to one single day. As the HDE originally scheduled time - on April 26 th , 27 th and 28 th is on days off, Hotel Plus - HDE 2019 decides to reschedule the time.

As the biggest hotel show in China with the exhibiting space of 80,500 square meters, Hotel Plus - HDE is a one-stop purchasing platform offering building materials and supplies for hotels, restaurants, clubs, retail shops and shopping malls. The event gathers over 800 exhibitors spanning diverse categories on construction and operation, offers opportunities in market information exchange and network building with the excess of 50 conferences on and off the show floor.

This annual trade show for industry professionals draws upward more than 130,000 global buyers - designers, architects, hoteliers, developers, retailers and distributors - to engage with one another, learn about the latest industry trends and technology, and push the hotel and commercial space industry forward.

"I'm from a property company and find the event is different from the others. There are many innovative materials and new technologies for contract business, which make material selection easy. I have visited exhibition halls for lighting, ceramics and building decoration materials." Said Sun Qi, Zhongnan Group Research & Design Center deputy general manager, "I feel HDE makes progress every year and I would like to share some new materials with my partner."

In the coming intensive event, there are some enhanced features for every trade visitors to take advantage of:

1. Design Week Shanghai: Sponsored by China Tourist Hotel Association and International Association of Lighting Designers, this series of conference experiences will focus on latest design cases, and how design can be applied to create more added value for hotels and commercial space, contributing to the dialogue among the Chinese and foreign designers, hotel management group representatives and large property developers for sharing and exchanging ideas and practices.

2. Mockup Room Show: Gathering the most innovative hotel brands and design firms at home and abroad, the show is designed for presenting near-future scenario of traveling and lodging with different themes. The special area will also help visitors to better understand how to use products of suppliers which is exhibited nearby.

3. Charm of Light, Ingenuity of Hear: Integrated with expo lighting covering the field of lighting device, lighting design and intelligent control, the dynamic and inspiring event program will provide a good opportunity for attendees to gain industry insight, source unique products and develop business collaboration.

4. Global Real Estate Architect Festival: As a great event in the real estate world, GREAF will be featured in Hotel Plus - HDE with various activities as well as more networking and engagement built in:

China Real Estate Architects Forum

10+10+10 Real Estate Strategy Consulting Session

Real Estate R&D and Innovation Conference

China Real Estate Design Award

5. Hotel Plus Night and Gala Dinner: The annual awards ceremony aims to encourage excellent hotel designers and suppliers involved in latest projects, and highlight the industry development and achievement.

For complete details about Hotel Plus - HDE and registration for free ticket, please visit http://www.hdeexpo.com/en-us.

