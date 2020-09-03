Hotel Plus 2020 Concluded with Great Success on 14th August in Shanghai, China

"The show is very big and has many highlights, covering the needs of hotels at all aspects. I saw various intelligent products were showcased, they satisfied the current needs and development of smart hotels," said a journalist from HRC China, the sourcing directory for hotels and restaurants, "Hotel Plus is the first trade show for the hospitality industry after the epidemic situation is getting better. The large flow of people can be regarded as the vigorous momentum of continued development of the hotel industry."

2,100+ brands gather to form a one-stop sourcing platform for all categories of hotels and commercial space

The show reaches an exhibition area of 210,000 sqm and gathers 2,100+ exhibitors, covering 8 exhibition halls of NECC which can be categorized into Hotel Textile & Uniforms (Hall 1.1), Hotel Supplies, Guest Room Appliances & Amenities (Hall 2.1), Cleaning, Air Purification, Facility, Epidemic Prevention (Hall 3.1), Contract Furniture & Hotel Mattress (Hall 4.1), Ceramics, Stones, Bathroom & Hardware Accessories, Engineering Design (Hall 5.1), Building & Decoration, Engineering Design (Hall 6.1), Lighting & Intelligence, Smart Hotel (Hall 7.1), Commercial Space, Vending Machine & Kiosk, Smart Retail (Hall 8.1). The exhibits range over all categories of construction and operation, serving as a one-stop sourcing platform for domestic hotels and commercial space.

There are many well-known brands in the industry appeared at the show, including PHILIPS, Panasonic, Haier, GOLD, SSWW, Lamett, 3trees, Kingkoil, Serta, Sleemon, MYGLORY, BSD-Tech, DONGHONG, OPPLE, FLUA, ING+, Yunji Technology, Xie Zhu Technology, Canasin, Sidefu, Suntree, Tong Lang & ZIHUI, UG, COMAC, LYX, Gaussian Robotics, ChaoBao, Hako, Zoomgu, XINGX, KIMMA, Yile, SIXMORE, WISEIN, to name a few.

"In recent years, construction projects have become a more mature sales channel for building material suppliers and contractors," says a reporter, "Hotel construction projects is an important part of all channels. Many well-known building material suppliers have a positive attitude. Through expanding sales channels, it is believed that they will usher in a turning point in the second half of this year."

A reporter from focus.cn, China's leading real estate online service platform, said, "Building material manufacturers and contractors have established distribution channel for engineering and decoration projects one after another in recent years. Hotel engineering is one of the key sales channels for building material suppliers. Many industry big names are holding a positive attitude about it. I believe they can successfully make a comeback in the market after the epidemic in the second half of the year with the development of channels."

80+ activities and forums help on close communication with industry leaders

Get inspired by design thoughts

During the show period, several design forums were staged in turn, including China International Building & Interior Design Forum, China International Lighting Design Forum, Digital Business Innovation Forum, New Dining Era - Dining Space Design and Floral Furnishings, Hospitality Design Trend Forum and The Sixth Edition of China Real Estate Architects Summit Forum, comprehensively interpreting case studies and sharing design inspiration on interiors, architecture and lighting, and won the good reputation of the audience.

Among them, the China International Building & Interior Design Forum held on 12th August 2020 in Hall 5.1 invited Yang Bangsheng, founder and CEO of YANG and Associates Group, Peter Mackey, Director of Chapman Taylor, Yun Du, Partner and Architectural Director of BLVD International, White Wang, Design Director of HKS Greater China, Angela He, Design and Projects Director of Hilton, Ray Zhou, Founder and Interior Design Creative Director of Vermilion Zhou Design Group, Evan Gu, Technical Director of Gensler Shanghai Branch, Shain Lim, Head of Design of Ezhen, Ben Wu, Founder of WS Group and W.Design, and James Lee, Founder and CEO of L'Avventura and Associates to share their latest projects and industry trends.

In the afternoon of Hall 7.1, the Xiangguang Qianxing Lighting Design Forum was organized by Wang Kai, Hu Bin, Zhong Ming, Hu Fang, Yu Xiankai, Xu Qingliu, Bai Wanjun, Pi Wei and other well-known lighting designers, owners of wine management groups, and commercial Space owners and other industry professionals focused on the lighting design of hotels and commercial spaces in the post-epidemic era. Through classic and latest lighting case sharing and design trend analysis, they jointly discussed the new information, new weather and new future of the development of the relevant lighting industry.

In the afternoon of the same day in Hall 7.1, Kai Wang, Director of BPI, Bin Hu, Chief Designer and Engineering Director of InterContinental Greater China, Ming Zhong, Founder and Chief Designer of Tungsten Studio, Fang Hu, Founder of Purilighting, Xiankai Yu, General Manager and Design Director of Hanrun International Lighting Design Company, Alex Xu, Principal Design of A&P, Wanjun Bai, General Manager and Creative Director of Bamboo Lighting Design shared their professional experience and design thinking in China International Lighting Design Forum with other well-known lighting designers, delegates from hotel management groups and commercial space owners to discuss post-COVID-19 lighting design trends for hotels and commercial space through presenting classic and latest cases.

Focus on Hotels and Cultural Tourism

As the iconic events of Hotel Plus, Hotel Uniform Show and Hotel Housekeeping Competition invited staff representatives from several star hotels to compete on the same stage, showing professional grace of hotel staff.

In addition, there were a series of summit forums attended by hoteliers, investors, developers and designers including China Hotel AC Index Investment Forum (Shanghai) & Hotel Design Innovation Forum, 2020 Asia Hotel and Travel Forum Annual Meeting, 2020 China Hotel Procurement Conference, The 6th Star Hotel Renovation Forum, and LIWULI Salon - Searching Resources of Hotel Design & Pre-Opening, focusing on future development trend of hospitality and cultural tourism industry.

Another highlight of Hotel Plus was Mockup Room Show through which hotel groups, real estate companies and design firms presented their latest hotel brands and concept guest rooms in real scenario. They included BTG Homeinns, Shimao Star Hotels Group, Funyard Hotels & Resorts, Opera Movie Hotel Group, GAI by GREENTOWN, IMAGIN, g.da group, and PFD+, exploring the investment and design trends of hotels and commercial space.

Explore Cleaning and Property Management

China Cleaning Skill Competition and 2020 China (Shanghai) Property Management Summit Forum - Best Practices for Commercial Building and Facility Management grabbed the spotlight in the field of cleaning and facility management. The former event presented proficient and professional skills of cleaners while the latter shared domestic and international successful cases on property management and operation from a global perspective.

Expand into Commercial and Retail Industry

In partnership with China Commerce Association for General Merchandise (CCAGM), the Hotel Plus show fully expanded the resource into commercial and retail industry this year, planed and organized 2020 Shanghai International Shopping Mall Development Forum and The 4th Retail Technology Conference, to empower the commercial recovery in the post-epidemic world and future development of retail technology. Each forum was packed by attendees and received highly recognition from them.

More concurrent events have been held successfully such as 2020 China New Business Brand Conference, The 2nd Unmanned Self-Service Retail Conference and New Shopping Trends of Younger Generation.

16 awards were released, witnessing the highlight moment of the industry

On 12th August, the "Fusion 2020" Hotel Plus awards ceremony and gala dinner gathered industry insiders together to witness the highlight moment of the industry. The Hotel Plus Awards is focusing on cleaning, retailing, hotel and design, including 16 categories which are Best Cleaning Brand Awards, Cleaning Service Providers' Choice Awards, Most Popular Property and Facility Management Companies Awards, Best Mall Operator Awards, Best Retail Solution Awards, Best Smart Retail Supplier Awards, Best Hotel Supplier Awards, Hoteliers' Choice Awards, Designers' Choice Awards, Best Engineering Decoration Suppliers for Hotels and Commercial Space Awards, Best Lighting Brand for Hotels and Commercial Space Awards, Best Smart Hotel Technology Brand Awards, Best Mockup Room Design Awards, Best Designer Awards, Special Contribution Awards and Gold Awards 2020, to encourage excellent individuals, brands and suppliers who had made great contributions to the industry.

See you in Hotel Plus 2021

Thanks to the great support from China Tourist Hotel Association, China Commerce Association for General Merchandise, China Association of Lighting Industry and China Architectural Culture Centre, Hotel Plus 2020 ended perfectly after 3 days Hotel Plus will keep moving forward, digging deep into the industry and contributing to the market revival after the epidemic.

Stay tuned for the next edition of Hotel Plus taking place at SNIEC from 30 March - 2 April 2021.

SOURCE Sinoexpo Informa Markets