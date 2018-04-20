Hotel Plus-One-stop Sourcing Platform for the Building and Operation of Hotels and Commercial Properties

As the most important part of Hotel Plus, Shanghai Hospitality Design & Supplies Expo (HDE) consists of over 1,200 exhibitors in the field of hotel building, hotel design, hotel lighting, hotel furniture, hotel clean, hotel Amenities, IT & Securities, etc. Focusing on hotel and commercial properties, HDE is the biggest sourcing platform for hotel building and operation.

Hotel Plus Discoveries – Conferences and Activities

Design Week Shanghai

Design Week Shanghai 2018 continues to pool together elites of hotel, design, property and engineering, and present cutting-edge technologies and products for the community. We have invited nearly 100 industry leaders to deliver amazing speeches, including Piero Lissoni -- founder of Lissoni Associati, Nathan Hutchins -- partner of Muza Lab, Dr. Yibo Xu -- Chinese partner of Stefano Boeri Architetti, Colin Seah -- founder of MOD, Patricia Ho -- founder of White Jacket, Ed Ng -- founder of AB Concept, Kinney Chan -- founder of Kinney Chan & Associates, Johnny Lin -- Vice President of CallisonRTKL, Wanyi Xie -- Vice President of BRAVAT, Jian Sun -- Chief Development Officer for China of InterContinental Hotels Group Plc., and Chen Xianwei -- President for China of Canbeauty Hotel Management Group.

Hotel Culture Week

At the beginning of 2018, Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show, which integrates the cutting-edge technologies into fashion trends, will be unveiled to present mockup rooms beyond your imagination, reveal the latest trends in interior design, and define a new travel style in 2018. At this exciting industry event for hotel investors and franchisees, you can experience new brands and scenarios in the future accommodation industry. With joint efforts of 20+ hotel management companies, boutique hotels, B&B, and design institutes, Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show 2018 will present brand mockup rooms and concept rooms to show the trends in hotel management, brand promotion, intelligent technologies, design ideas, and engineering materials. The show covers five themes: Interrelation, Multicultural, Neverland, Rise Up the Road, and The city essence.

Jointly organized by China Tourist Hotel Association and UBM Sinoexpo, Hotel Plus(Hotelex Phase II) covers the whole industry chain of hotel building and operation by connecting investment and development, building and design, hotel management and operation.

Hotel Plus will showcase products of more than 2,000 exhibitors and present pavilions for Building & Decoration, Furnishing & Design, Lighting and Intelligent Control, Appliances & Amenities, Textiles, Fitness & Leisure, IT & Security, Hotel Furniture, Hotel Clean, expecting about 130,000 visitors.

SOURCE UBM Sinoexpo