Hotel Startup Roomza Makes Things Right with an Unprecedented Times Square Travel Offer After Black Friday and Cyber Monday Disappointments

News provided by

Roomza

27 Nov, 2023, 22:01 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move to counter the widespread consumer disappointment following this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7 announces an extraordinary initiative for Travel Tuesday. Understanding the frustration of customers who faced deceitful marketing tactics instead of genuine deals, the hotel is launching an exclusive offer that promises not just a memorable stay but also a rewarding experience.

A Genuine Deal if You're Traveling to New York

Continue Reading
Smiling, happy, woman standing in Times Square in New York City, New York

From now until March 31st, guests who book a stay at Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7 will receive Amazon.com Gift Cards* valued at $50 per night, up to a maximum of $250, for each night of their stay. This initiative, unprecedented in the hotel industry, is Roomza's way of standing in solidarity with consumers who felt let down by misleading and disappointing Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.

About Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7

Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7, located in the heart of New York, is known for its commitment to providing a personalized and flexible accommodation experience. The hotel combines the autonomy and flexibility of short-term-rentals with the ease and comfort of a hotel. This is all powered by 24-hour Host service, available to Roomza's guests.

Making Things Right for Consumers in Hotels & Beyond

"We believe in the importance of transparency and real value," says Curtis Crimmins, CEO and Founder of Roomza. "Our guests come to us seeking an honest and personal experience, and that's what we're committed to providing. This offer is our way of saying that consumers deserve a real, fair, deal – not empty marketing – and if you feel underserved by other lodging options, we're here to welcome you."

A Unique Opportunity for Travelers

This offer presents an exceptional opportunity for travelers planning a visit to New York. Not only will they enjoy the attentive service and personalized accommodations of Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7, but they will also benefit from the additional value provided through the Amazon.com Gift Cards*, making their stay both enjoyable and rewarding.

Booking and Availability

Guests can book their stay directly at Roomza.com/offers. The offer is valid for stays completed before March 31st, subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.

*Amazon.com is not a sponsor of this promotion. Except as required by law, Amazon.com Gift Cards ("GCs") cannot be transferred for value or redeemed for cash. GCs may be used only for purchases of eligible goods at Amazon.com or certain of its affiliated websites. For complete terms and conditions, see www.amazon.com/gc-legal. GCs are issued by ACI Gift Cards, Inc., a Washington corporation. All Amazon ®, ™ & © are IP of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. No expiration date or service fees.

SOURCE Roomza

