Hotel Terra Jackson Hole Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Renovation, Revealing Reimagined Spaces and Elevated Amenities

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Terra Jackson Hole, Wyoming's first LEED-certified hotel, has completed its $6.98 million renovation, unveiling 132 refreshed guest rooms and suites, corridors, meeting spaces, and wellness amenities that artfully connect guests to the natural beauty of Jackson Hole—every season of the year.

This comprehensive transformation to the slopeside hotel marks the culmination of a design vision inspired by Jackson Hole's outdoor landscape, blending rustic warmth with modern sophistication. Building on the European-inspired design introduced in earlier phases, the final stage brings thoughtful updates across the property, creating an environment that feels both elevated and deeply rooted in place.

"Our renovation was designed to bring the spirit of Jackson Hole indoors," said Marguerite Veber, Hotel Manager. "From the art and lighting to the textures and natural materials, each element was chosen to reflect the beauty that surrounds us year-round."

Guest rooms and suites with up to three bedrooms now feature updated furnishings that maximize space and enhance comfort, offering a more inviting, residential feel for guests to unwind after a day of mountain adventure. New sofas, standing lamps, and decorative pillows add softness and warmth, while the refreshed design provides a cozy and relaxing home away from home. Updated lighting creates a welcoming glow throughout, complementing a palette of earthy tones and natural textures that echo the surrounding landscape.

Kitchens have been fully remodeled and received new appliances, including a ventilation hood installed above the stove, as well as a Fisher & Paykel DishDrawer and microwave strategically built into the island to open up counterspace and increase functionality further. Open, wood shelving featuring integrated lighting replaces previous cabinetry and has been installed onto a rich die wall that ties into the dark marble countertops.

Art installations in accommodations and corridors embrace an abstract, nature-inspired aesthetic that brings the outdoors in. Each of the hotel's corridors represents a different season—from the bright tones of spring to the rich hues of fall—mirroring Jackson Hole's four-season beauty and inviting guests to explore something new on every floor. Corridor designs now feature green-accented, nature-inspired carpet and burnt-wood details inspired by the fireplaces found in guest rooms, creating a cohesive and grounded visual experience throughout the hotel.

The 2800-square-foot Murie Ballroom and adjacent meeting spaces have been reimagined with new carpet, acoustic wall coverings, and striking chandeliers resembling inverted trees—gold branches adorned with glass and crystal leaves—echoing the hotel's theme of bringing the outside in. At Chill Spa, guests can now enjoy a new cold plunge tub and infrared sauna, further enhancing the property's focus on holistic wellness and recovery.

With its completed renovation and newly appointed Hotel Manager, Marguerite Veber, Hotel Terra Jackson Hole reaffirms its position as one of Wyoming's premier boutique mountain retreats. Every detail underscores the hotel's deep connection to its surroundings and its dedication to offering guests an authentic Jackson Hole experience that feels spacious, comfortable, and distinctly at home in every season.

"This renovation reflects our long-term commitment to Jackson Hole and to creating spaces that feel true to the destination while exceeding guest expectations," said Corie Bauman, Property Management Director. "By thoughtfully investing in design, wellness, and sustainability, Hotel Terra continues to elevate the standard for boutique mountain hospitality in the region."

