HOTEL THE MITSUI HAKONE Scheduled to Open in 2026 A New Luxury Hotel in Hakone, Connected to the Mitsui Family Heritage

Mitsui Fudosan Group's luxury brand, HOTEL THE MITSUI, launches in Hakone

World-renowned interior designer Yabu Pushelberg will create a refined and welcoming space

All 126 guest rooms and thermal spring facility to feature natural hot spring water and maximize the connection to nature

TOKYO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global real estate company Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., and Mitsui Fudosan Resort Management Co., Ltd. will open HOTEL THE MITSUI HAKONE in Hakone, Japan (Ashigarashimo District, Kanagawa Prefecture) in 2026. The new, 126-room property will be located in Hakone's premier hot spring resort area on more than 33 acres within the Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park.

HOTEL THE MITSUI HAKONE Rendering HOTEL THE MITSUI HAKONE Rendering

This represents new development under the luxury hotel brand HOTEL THE MITSUI following the 2020 opening of HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO, which has already garnered many accolades, including three consecutive years with the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating and Three Michelin Keys in 2024*.

Concept

Inheriting HOTEL THE MITSUI's "Embracing Japan's Beauty" concept, HOTEL THE MITSUI HAKONE will offer globally recognized hospitality and exceptional facilities while celebrating the region's natural and cultural richness. The Mitsui brand values harmony with local nature, history and aesthetics, finding beauty in the fleeting seasonal transitions that have long inspired Japanese sensibilities. This expansive property previously housed the Mitsui family's villas, linking it to their historic legacy.

Location

Historically an important post town on the Tokaido route between Tokyo and Kyoto, Hakone is a premier destination attracting visitors from across Japan and the world, renowned for its hot springs, museums and views of Mt. Fuji from Lake Ashi. With unique landscape features shaped by ancient volcanic activity, area attractions include Sengenyama Park, the Jakotsu River and the mystical Chisuji Falls, offering guests a prime location to immerse themselves in nature's shifting beauty.

Hakone's hot springs, also born from volcanic activity, feature a variety of unique mineral waters. The planned site of HOTEL THE MITSUI HAKONE, located in Kowakudani, offers a distinctive high-saline hot spring. The relaxing thermal spring facilities and all guest rooms will draw water directly from on-site sources, providing an immersive and exceptional hot spring experience.

Distinctive Features

Working with renowned designers such as Yabu Pushelberg, HOTEL THE MITSUI HAKONE aims to create a timeless, uniquely refined space that embodies Japanese beauty and tradition while setting new standards for luxury. Nestled in a lush forest, the main hotel building will allow guests to experience the sensory delights of the woods and valleys, while 126 spacious guest rooms offer views of the surrounding greenery. Guest rooms will average approximately 60 square meters / 645 square feet, with larger villas and a Presidential Suite, each filled with natural light and offering comfort and elegance.

Dining options, including all-day dining and a specialty restaurant, will feature seasonal cuisine with expansive terraces or open windows overlooking grand vistas.

Project Overview

Hotel Name: HOTEL THE MITSUI HAKONE

Location: 450-1, Kowakudani, Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture

Site Area: Approximately 33 acres

Access: 2-minute walk from Kowakudani Station, Hakone Tozan Railway

Structure/Scale: Reinforced concrete (partially steel and wood), 3 floors above ground, 2 underground

Start of Construction: July 2024

Opening: Planned for 2026

Design & Construction: Takenaka Corporation

Guest Rooms: 126 rooms

Facilities: Restaurant, bar, thermal springs, fitness gym, etc.

Design Team

Interior Designer: Yabu Pushelberg

Specialty Restaurant Interior Designer: A.N.D. (AOYAMA NOMURA DESIGN)

Exterior Designer: KOBAYASHI MAKI DESIGN WORKSHOP

Landscape Designer: studio on site

The hotel will be managed by Mitsui Fudosan Resort Management Co., Ltd., whose portfolio includes the acclaimed Halekulani Okinawa and HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO. In partnership with Marriott International's Luxury Collection, HOTEL THE MITSUI HAKONE will welcome guests from Japan and abroad, leveraging Marriott's global network and reputation to attract a broad clientele.

To learn more about the HOTEL THE MITSUI brand, visit https://www.hotelthemitsui.com/en/kyoto/.

*As of October 2024, only two hotels in Japan hold both recognitions.

SOURCE HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO