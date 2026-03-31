HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO Launches Onsen Healing Retreat Focused on Deep Rest

KYOTO, Japan, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global wellness tourism continues to surge – driven especially by travelers seeking better sleep, stress relief and nature-based healing – HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO announces a renewed wellness program, SPA Indulgence – Onsen Healing Journey Retreat, available beginning April 1, 2026. Reimagined around the theme of deep, restorative sleep, the retreat blends centuries‑old Japanese hot spring bathing traditions with modern wellness practices, thoughtfully guided by a dedicated Spa Concierge.

At HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO, the SPA Indulgence – Onsen Healing Journey Retreat elevates restorative wellness through traditional Kyoto camellia oil treatments inspired by centuries-old geisha beauty rituals, paired with guided breathing sessions and complete access to the hotel’s Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Thermal Spring Spa.

Timed with the hotel's 2026 Forbes Travel Guide Five‑Star Spa recognition, the renewed program returns to the core of Japanese wellness culture: water. The retreat focuses on restoring internal circulation and rebalancing natural rhythms to support sustained, high‑quality sleep.

Each journey begins with a personalized consultation led by a dedicated Spa Concierge, tailoring the experience to each guest's physical condition and preferences. The retreat is structured around five integrated pillars designed to unwind physical and mental tension: onsen bathing, spa treatments, nourishing cuisine, mindfulness practices, and gentle movement.

Tranquil, private onsen suites invite guests to experience the Kyoto Nijo Onsen natural hot spring sourced on site, complemented by a Japanese mugwort steam, sake lees and Japanese mint body scrubs, and a mineral clay pack, refreshing the skin and preparing the body for deep rest.

To promote circulation, release tension, and nurture the skin, guests receive both the signature spa treatment and a specialized camellia oil treatment by Kazurasei, a historic Kyoto establishment founded in 1865 and cherished for its connection to traditional Kyoto beauty rituals.

Wellness extends beyond the treatment room with a light, nourishing dinner that highlights seasonal Kyoto ingredients. The menu incorporates fermented elements, such as koji and lactic acid bacteria, supporting balance and the body's natural overnight recovery.

Additional mindfulness practices help regulate the nervous system and anchor the body in a state conducive to restorative sleep.

SPA Indulgence – Onsen Healing Journey Retreat – Starting April 1, 2026 (JPY 186,000 per person | JPY 292,000 for two guests)

Personalized program planning by a Spa Concierge

Breath measurement and guided breathing with singing bowls

Two, 75-minute Kazurasei camellia oil treatments

60-minute Signature SPA treatment

Evening private onsen with maintenance-focused dinner and Herbal Steam sauna

Morning private onsen with breakfast and wellness activities (choice of: yoga, stretching or meditation)

Reservations must be made at least seven days in advance. The program is exclusive to hotel guests. While a two‑night stay is recommended, one‑night stays are also available. Program details are scheduled by the spa concierge following reservation confirmation and are subject to availability. The rates above do not include accommodations.

Located adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Nijo Castle, HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO stands on the historic former residence of the Mitsui family. Guided by the philosophy "Embracing Japan's Beauty," the hotel offers an immersive wellness experience that reinterprets traditional Japanese onsen culture for today's global traveler.

For reservations and additional information, visit https://www.hotelthemitsui.com/kyoto.

ABOUT HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Spa:

HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is the first of the HOTEL THE MITSUI brand of iconic, ultra-luxury properties, designed to reflect the harmony between the four seasons and five senses. Located in the heart of Kyoto adjacent to the legendary Nijo Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the 160-room hotel features three restaurants, including the innovative TOKI; Thermal Spring sourced from an on-site natural spring; and a modern tea ceremony alcove. Built on a 250-year-old historic site that was once the home of the executive branch of the Mitsui Family, the hotel presents an ambiance of refined sophistication and serves as a cultural gateway to discover Kyoto. The first Japanese hotel to receive a Five Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide in its opening year's inspection—and maintain it for four consecutive years—is also featured on Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Gold List and is the only Kyoto property, and one of just seven in Japan, to earn the Michelin Three Key distinction in 2025.

The brand's new property, HOTEL THE MITSUI HAKONE, will open within 2026, featuring 126 rooms, each with its own natural hot springs.

SOURCE HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO