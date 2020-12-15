Hotel Valuation & Cost Segregation Services, LLC Publishes New Guide: Estimated Useful Lives of Depreciable Lodging Assets

HOPE, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Economist, Appraiser and Cost Segregation Professional, Walter O'Connell, M.Ec., ASA has developed an Estimated Useful Lives Guide of Depreciable Lodging Assets that is comprehensive and easy to use. The Lodging Industry is complex with a range of differing assets. Movable and Fixed assets are both addressed within this guide.

Aircraft & watercraft, buildings & structures, exterior improvements, motorized vehicles, lawncare, communications, agriculture and furniture fixtures & equipment are just a few of the asset classes analyzed within this guide. Viewed in the broadest terms, this guide is a tool to assist in the calculation of estimated remaining useful lives of tangible assets. This guide not only estimates the high / low life range of over 5,000 fixed and movable assets but also address, what the Author refers to as the 'Lodging Dilemma', the reality that 'better quality assets' may have a 'shorter' estimated useful life' then 'lesser quality assets' when analyzing the various 'property types' within the Lodging industry.

Accountants, CPA's, CFO's, Controllers, Appraisers, Tax and other Professionals will find a variety of uses for this guide. Fixed Asset record development, purchase price allocation, real & personal property valuations, cost segregation studies, estimated life calculations to determine yearly depreciation values, repair regulation compliance under IRS tangible property final regulations and a straight-line depreciation tool are just a few uses for this comprehensive guide.

