Hotel Violino D'Oro Opens in the Heart of Venice, Italy

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collezione Em announced the opening of Violino d'Oro, a five-star boutique hotel in Venice that immerses guests in the heart of the city's cultural and artistic heritage. Nestled along the canals, just two minutes from Piazza San Marco, Violino d'Oro is an intimate Italian palazzo, meticulously crafted to offer an authentic Venetian experience.

Sara and Elena Maestrelli, the visionary architects behind Violino d'Oro, bring over three decades of hospitality expertise, emphasizing the Florentine Family's female lineage. This new masterpiece celebrates Venice's cultural significance, spanning from the 18th century to the present day.

Occupying a historic 17th-century building, Violino d'Oro features 32 uniquely designed rooms stretching from Calle XXII Marzo to Campo San Moisè and along Rio de S. Moisè. The hotel pays homage to Venice's role in cultural movements and great masterpieces, with its design showcasing a diverse range of artistic styles, from ancient art to Oriental influences, and contemporary art pieces.

The hotel's design exhibits exquisite craftsmanship in fabrics, glasswork, and floors, including original Venetian seminato, handmade by one of Venice's oldest artisan families. Renowned brands like Rubelli, Venini, Martinelli Luce, Gebrüder Thonet, Asin Terrazzieri Veneziani, Richard Ginori, and Cattelan Italia have contributed to the design, emphasizing sustainability and local craftsmanship.

Violino d'Oro's entrance features three magnificent Poliedri chandeliers by Venini, embodying the essence of Venetian glassmaking. The hotel's floor tells a captivating story of Venetian savoir-faire, handcrafted with marble pebbles and cement from Carrara, reflecting a deep commitment to quality and tradition.

At Il Piccolo, Violino d'Oro's in-house restaurant, Executive Chef Stefano Santo reimagines Venetian cuisine with a focus on plant-based meals, seasonality, and local ingredients. With an intimate setting overlooking Campo Barozzi, Il Piccolo invites guests to savor Venice's diverse flavors sustainably, with dishes like vegetarian and lagoon-sourced cicchetti that transform meals into memorable experiences.

Chef Santo's appointment at Il Piccolo promises to reclaim Venice's culinary traditions, positioning Violino d'Oro and Il Piccolo as embodiments of the city's rich history, vibrant present, and promising future.

About Collezione Em:

Collezione Em is a renowned hospitality group known for creating exceptional, immersive experiences in iconic destinations through Grand Hotel Minerva, Villa Roma Imperiale, and Violino d'Oro. With a legacy spanning over three decades, Collezione Em continues to redefine luxury hospitality, delivering unforgettable moments that celebrate art, culture, and traditions.

