"Hotel Wing International Select Osaka Umeda" Set for Grand Opening on Friday, June 15, 2018

This hotel is located in Umeda, one of Osaka's two biggest commercial and business districts, which is hugely popular among foreign tourists in Japan and has great access to Kansai International Airport.

"To enjoy yourself now is to change your tomorrow: Come to the hotel where you can stay in your own way," is the concept of the place, which operates a hotel and a cafe and bar as one to help you spend time there as your fancy takes you until drifting off to sleep. The motto is imbued with the hope that you enjoy yourself at the hotel to your heart's content and motivate yourself for tomorrow.

Art Deco style design reflecting a sophisticated worldviewThe exterior as well as the "Sub-front" lobby and Cafe & Bar GATSBY on the first floor is decorated in tones of black, gold and silver that provide a splendid atmosphere, and is furnished with refined details unexpected of a business hotel. The guest room floors are designed with Art Deco style geometric patterns, which are named after six characters portrayed in American author F. Scott Fitzgerald's most representative novel, and are rendered in brilliant colors, each imagined to represent one of the characters.

(Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103936/201805113827/_prw_PI2lg_2FjRt04s.jpg)

Allures of Umeda, a bustling district where the old meets the new

This hotel is surrounded by much talked-about shopping spots including Osaka Station City, Grand Front Osaka, Umeda Sky Building and Whity (White City) Umeda, as well as good old shopping streets. Tenjinbashi-suji, which is reputed to be the longest shopping street in Japan, and the shopping streets of Hankyu Higashi-dori and Sonezaki Ohatsu Tenjin-dori are all teeming with day and night spots such as restaurants, bars, cafes, karaoke parlors and video game centers.

Hotel overview

- Name: Hotel Wing International Select Osaka Umeda

- Address: 8-4 Kamiyamacho, Kita-ku, Osaka City, Osaka Pref. 530-0026, Japan

- Access: 10-minute walk from the Mido-suji South Exit of JR Osaka Station

* About one hour by train or about 70 minutes by bus from Kansai International Airport to Umeda

- Phone: +81-6-7711-0550

- Official website: http://www.globa-hotelwing.jp/en-gb

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotel-wing-international-select-osaka-umeda-set-for-grand-opening-on-friday-june-15-2018-300647436.html

SOURCE Forbes Co., Ltd.

