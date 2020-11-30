Hotel Xcaret Mexico Offers Rich Experiences to Reconnect With Nature and Local Heritage Through Its Eco-Integrating Architecture

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As travel begins to make a gradual comeback, a common trend amongst those who have resumed travel is vacations that incorporate authentic experiences respective and reflective of the natural environment. Situated by the lush Riviera Maya jungle, Hotel Xcaret Mexico invites travelers to reconnect with nature through its unique, eco-integrating architecture, combining natural elements with an unparalleled aesthetic.

Hotel Xcaret Mexico

Equal parts style and substance, the eco-driven property features 900 spacious suites, multiple swimming pools, world-class spa, and 12 distinct dining destinations, including Ha' Restaurant led by Michelin star Chef Carlos Gaytán, an adults-only restaurant with its own surcharge. Additionally, thanks to its All-Fun Inclusive® concept, guests to Hotel Xcaret Mexico have access to Grupo Xcaret's nature parks and tours and are privy to airport transfers, concierge services, unlimited Wi-Fi, among other perks.

Additionally, the AAA Five-diamond resort features carefully curated architecture and decor in every corner of the property, aimed at greeting guests with an eco-paradise ideal for feeling harmonic with nature. Below are some ways guests at Hotel Xcaret Mexico can experience an eco-conscious stay once they're ready to travel:

Visit the beautiful cenotes , caves and playones incorporated throughout the property. Before entering the cenotes, guests must take part in a small ceremony where they ask the Aluxes (mischievous mythical creatures) for their blessing, offering guests a one-of-a-kind experience.

, and incorporated throughout the property. Before entering the cenotes, guests must take part in a small ceremony where they ask the Aluxes (mischievous mythical creatures) for their blessing, offering guests a one-of-a-kind experience. Indulge in a treatment at the hotel's Muluk Spa . Its extensive facilities include massage cabins nestled in stone caves of natural rock facing the river, sauna and steam rooms, hot and cold-water tubs and more. Guests staying at the property can choose from many options including the "Copal Purification" treatment, part of the spa's many "Mayan Journey" offerings inspired in ancient techniques of the Mesoamerican natives and that use regional products such as honey and cocoa.

. Its extensive facilities include massage cabins nestled in stone caves of natural rock facing the river, sauna and steam rooms, hot and cold-water tubs and more. Guests staying at the property can choose from many options including the "Copal Purification" treatment, part of the spa's many "Mayan Journey" offerings inspired in ancient techniques of the Mesoamerican natives and that use regional products such as honey and cocoa. Swing on Mayan inspired and made hammocks found in the balconies of every suite. Made of nylon or cotton, these carefully designed hammocks are made using wooden needles and frames, with each color representing a feeling based on Mexican folklore; while pink represents happiness, yellow represents hope.

found in the balconies of every suite. Made of nylon or cotton, these carefully designed hammocks are made using wooden needles and frames, with each color representing a feeling based on Mexican folklore; while pink represents happiness, yellow represents hope. Stroll around Hotel Xcaret Mexico to appreciate the 120 one-of-a-kind whimsical soplones - or wind gods - that grace the walls of the hotel, made from wood by local family artisans in Oaxaca and inspired by the region's native huichol art. For those seeking to connect with nature through art, miniature versions are for sale at the hotel's store.

At Hotel Xcaret Mexico, each design is strategically placed throughout the property which allows guests to connect with nature and appreciate the authentic culture of Mexico. In addition to its nature-centric offerings, Grupo Xcaret recently debuted its 360 Xafety protocol guide, which includes 1,300 actions that are being implemented to carefully disinfect the hotel, parks and tours to ensure the safety of visitors, guests, employees and collaborators.

