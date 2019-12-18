Hotel Zena, an Art-Infused Tribute to Female Empowerment, to Open in Washington, D.C. Spring 2020

Acquired as the Donovan Hotel by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB ) in late 2018, Hotel Zena will emerge following a complete renovation and transformation as the latest to join The Viceroy Urban Retreats portfolio, a collection of high-style boutique hotels with edgy, eccentric personalities and contextual, culturally significant vibes.

"Hotel Zena will be the first hospitality establishment solely dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of women," said Jon Bortz, president and CEO, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. "Washington, D.C. is one of the most culturally diverse metropolitans with a female-majority population, and there is no better place or more relevant time to fill this void in the travel market." Following the incredible success of Hotel Zetta, Hotel Zelos, and Hotel Zeppelin in San Francisco, Hotel Zena will be the seventh 'Z' hotel in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's "Unofficial Z Collection".

Dawson Design Associates, the same interior design award-winning firm that brought Hotel Zetta, Hotel Zelos and Hotel Zeppelin to life, cultivate an atmosphere of strength and femininity at Hotel Zena. While a rebellious and defiant yet playful energy radiates throughout public spaces, elegant guestrooms and suites feature a warm, inviting and peaceful ambiance. "Clever and sophisticated, Hotel Zena portrays the ethos of feminine strength with mischievous art installations and cheeky design details, said Andrea Dawson Sheehan, art director and principle, Dawson Design Associates." Provocative art tastefully honors cultural and historical icons who have positively influenced the ever-evolving narrative of gender equality, while nods to timeless symbolism embody a nurturing, maternal spirit."

Meant to evoke perspective-shifting conversation, an extraordinary mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a 50-foot winding pyrometric serpent are anything but subtle and are just a few highlights of what's to come from the hotel's robust and unique art program.

"Viceroy delivers highly inspiring modern luxury experiences in the world's most sought-after destinations, and Hotel Zena is no exception," said Bill Walshe, CEO, Viceroy Hotel Group. "Hotel Zena amplifies the courage and perspectives of women through art whilst lighting the path to a fluid and liberated future."

Hotel Zena will be located at the nexus of Downtown D.C. and Logan Circle, Washington, D.C.'s most desirable neighborhood for vibrant music venues, funky galleries, and trendy boutiques. The hotel welcomes all to enjoy its cocktail-led lobby bar offering small plates and seasonal snacks, while hotel guests can access its 14th-floor rooftop pool and adjacent private event space offering dynamic views of the city's skyline. The destination lounge space will be activated with a rotating series of community engagements for the culturally curious, from salon-style gatherings to live music by local artists.

About Viceroy Hotels & Resorts: Viceroy Hotels & Resorts inspires travelers with one-of-a-kind authentic lifestyle experiences bringing together provocative design and intuitive service in sought-after locations. A leader in modern luxury, Viceroy's vibe-led hospitality is guided by the brand promise "Remember to Live," an affirmation to create lifelong memories for each and every guest. Viceroy destinations are segmented into three distinct portfolio tiers to help travelers find exactly the kind of experience they're looking for. The Viceroy Icon Collection properties include epic hotels and resorts in Los Cabos, Chicago, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, and St. Lucia, with forthcoming openings in Serbia, Algarve and Panama. The Viceroy Lifestyle Series hotels and resorts are found in attitude-led destinations such as Santa Monica. The Viceroy Urban Retreats in San Francisco and Washington D.C. have an independent spirit and bold, eccentric personalities. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a member of Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 570 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com . Follow us at facebook.com/viceroyhotelsandresorts and on Instagram and Twitter @viceroyhotels.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 56 hotels, totaling approximately 14,000 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

About Dawson Design Associates, Inc.: Established in Seattle, Washington in 1987 by Andrea Dawson Sheehan, Dawson Design Associates is a full-service interior design and interior architecture firm specializing in renovations, repositionings and new construction in the hospitality industry. DDA's mission is to design hotels that are recognized for their creative and distinctive styles and proven by their success and profitability. The firm is consistently ranked amongst the top design firms in the world and maintains a constantly growing list of awards and international press. For additional information, please visit www.dawsondesignassociates.com.

