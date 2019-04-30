Hoteles City Express Announces the Appointment of Directors

MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V. ("The Company") (BMV: HCITY), announced the promotion of Alberto Granados to Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of Marco Saccucci as General Counsel.

Mr. Granados, Chief Operating Officer of Hoteles City Express, began his professional career as Sales Manager at the Fiesta Inn San Luis Potosí hotel and joined the Company in June 2004 as General Manager of the City Express León hotel, the fifth hotel of the Company at that time. Since then and until now Mr. Granados has held different positions within our organization which have range between Chain wide Sales Manager, Commercial Director of Mexico and LatAm and most recently as Chief Operating Officer for International Expansion, position in which he strengthened the operational evolution and ramp up of a hotel portfolio under the international expansion of City Express Hotels.

Mr. Granados has more than 20 years of experience in hospitality and is a reflection of the strategy of professional growth and internal promotion of which our company is proud. The promotion of Mr. Granados will contribute to underpin internal processes for the Company's growth and operational performance, strengthen commercial and service practices as well as the cultural transformation process and training programs in order to maximize efficiency and the performance of the Company's properties.

Mr. Granados holds a degree in Hospitality and Tourism from Universidad del Bajío A.C. now Universidad de la Salle Bajío and has a Diploma in Management Skills from the Universidad Iberoamericana.

Mr. Saccucci, General Counsel of Hotels City Express, has more than 10 years of legal experience being specialized in financial compliance and real estate transactions. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Saccucci was the General Counsel of Grupo Lipu, S.A. de C.V., a subsidiary of Grupo Traxion SAB de CV and prior to that he was an Associate Attorney at Camil Abogados, S.C., a law firm focused on real estate and financial transactions. The Company considers that the appointment of Mr. Saccucci will allow it to underpin its growth by counting on a strong legal professional in accordance to the company's future challenges.

Mr. Saccucci holds a Law Degree from the Universidad Iberoamericana, and post graduate studies in Law for Enterprises as well as a Master's Degree in Corporate Law from the Universidad Anáhuac.

About Hoteles City Express:

Hoteles City Express is considered the leading and fastest-growing limited-service hotel chain in Mexico in terms of number of hotels, number of rooms, geographic presence, market share and revenues. Founded in 2002, Hoteles City Express specializes in offering high-quality, comfortable and safe lodging at affordable prices via a limited-service hotel chain geared mainly towards domestic business travelers. With 151 hotels in operation located throughout Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia and Chile, Hoteles City Express operates five distinct brands: City Express, City Express Plus, City Express Suites, City Express Junior and City Centro to serve different segments of its target market. In June 2013, Hoteles City Express completed its IPO and began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCITY"; furthermore, on October 8, 2014, Hoteles City Express completed a follow on with the aim of accelerating its growth in new hotels in coming years.

