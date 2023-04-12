HotelKey and OTA Insight Join Forces to Empower Hotels to Automate Effective Pricing Decisions

DALLAS and DENVER, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HotelKey, the leading cloud-based hospitality platform, announced a partnership with OTA Insight, the global leader in cloud-based hospitality business intelligence, to give hotels access to high-quality rate data and actionable insights to make more effective pricing decisions. By combining automation and essential data, the partnership empowers hotel leaders and commercial decision-makers to optimize their strategies efficiently and effectively, bringing critical data, all in one place.

The strategic partnership introduces powerful new API capabilities, including OTA Insight's data API, drawing on a daily stream of 2 billion rate data points. The collaboration also offers hotels Parity, Demand, Search, Review, and Ranking APIs, with OTB and Benchmark APIs launching soon.

HotelKey CEO and Co-Founder, Fareed Ahmad, said, "We are happy to partner with OTA Insight to bring uniquely powerful competitive pricing and strategic planning capabilities to our partner hotels. OTA Insight is a leading provider of competitive pricing data in the hospitality industry, and together we are excited to help hoteliers set more effective rates, to create efficiencies and drive revenue."

Dave Collier, Chief Revenue Officer at OTA Insight, said, "HotelKey's innovative suite of products solve the most complex and evolving challenges in the hospitality industry. Our new collaboration equips operators with powerful tools tailored to meet their needs. We are excited to further expand the partnership in the future."

OTA Insight and HotelKey will continue to build on their existing capabilities as new APIs are rolled out in the future. APIs being considered include a feed to provide a real time On-The-Books (OTB) view within Rate Insight, as well as API's to share Market Demand Data and Benchmark data with the HotelKey. Additional detail on these capabilities–and more–will be announced in the future.

About HotelKey

HotelKey was founded in 2015 and today counts four large enterprise chains among its clients, including G6 Hospitality, Extended Stay America & Red Roof Inn. HotelKey's client portfolio includes roughly 400,000 rooms live and over 12,000 hotels under contract, including 500 independent hotels, mainly in the U.S. In addition to its industry-leading PMS solution, HotelKey also offers an enterprise-grade central reservations system and point-of-sale system, along with a host of other products and services specifically designed for the hospitality industry. For more information visit hotelkeyapp.com , and connect with HotelKey on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About OTA Insight

OTA Insight empowers hoteliers to deliver smarter revenue, distribution and marketing outcomes through its market-leading commercial platform. With live updates, 24/7 support, and highly intuitive and customizable dashboards, OTA Insight integrates with industry tools including hotel property management systems, leading RMS solutions and data benchmarking providers. OTA Insight's team of international experts support more than 55,000 properties in 185 countries. Winner of the Best Rate Shopping & Market Intelligence Solution, Parity Management Software and Business Intelligence categories in the 2020 and 2021 HotelTechAwards, OTA Insight is widely recognised as a leader in hospitality business intelligence.

