Hotella Nutella: A First-Of-Its-Kind Weekend Getaway Breakfast Experience Unveiled To Nutella Fans

Featuring larger-than-life jars of Nutella and breakfast decor, and hazelnut and cocoa spread-inspired hotel items, the ultimate weekend breakfast experience will allow winning fans to take their passion for Nutella to new heights. Following in the footsteps of the Nutella Cafes in New York and Chicago, Hotella Nutella will give Nutella-aficionados unexpected ways to celebrate their love for the hazelnut spread through immersive activities that highlight the best of the brand. This includes interactive breakfast sessions dreamed up by the Nutella Weekend Breakfast Chef Team, a panel of notable culinary talent, featuring:

A Nutella Breakfast Dinner with Geoffrey Zakarian : Iron Chef and Food Network celebrity judge Geoffrey Zakarian brings a serious dose of star power to the table, showing guests that breakfast for dinner has never been easier – or more delicious – with Nutella

: Iron Chef and celebrity judge brings a serious dose of star power to the table, showing guests that breakfast for dinner has never been easier – or more delicious – with Nutella A Savory Soul Food Brunch with Tanya Holland : Known for her inventive take on modern soul food and comfort classics, the chef, TV personality and owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen infuses modern Southern breakfast recipes with the magic of Nutella

: Known for her inventive take on modern soul food and comfort classics, the chef, TV personality and owner of infuses modern Southern breakfast recipes with the magic of Nutella Pancake Art with Dancakes: The talented pancake artist team, who performs live pancake art around the world, creates viral videos and has been featured on national broadcast shows, will teach fans how to make unforgettable pancake designs that combine family fun with the delicious taste of Nutella

"Hotella Nutella reimagines the joy of the hotel stay with a special breakfast experience that allows fans to enjoy Nutella in new and different ways," said Todd Midura, Vice President of Marketing at Nutella® North America, Ferrero. "We hope our guests learn how to recreate the magic of Hotella Nutella at home, giving them more opportunities to gather with friends and family to enjoy a special breakfast."

To enter for a chance to win the Hotella Nutella experience, fans who are legal residents of the 50 U.S. states/D.C. who are at least 21 years of age can visit www.HotellaNutella.com, submit the requested information and upload a creative, original video (:60 seconds or less) reflecting their passion for Nutella at breakfast. Judging will be based on creativity, passion for Nutella and connection to breakfast. The Hotella Nutella contest starts today, November 13, 2019 and ends at midnight on December 8, 2019. Only three lucky winners and their guests will be gifted with the once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Hotella Nutella Weekend Breakfast Experience.

For more information on how consumers can enter for the chance to win the Hotella Nutella Weekend Breakfast Experience, visit www.HotellaNutella.com. Consumers can also follow #HotellaNutella on Nutella's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. who are 21 years of age or older. Void where prohibited. Entry Period begins at 12:00:00 AM ET on 11/13/2019 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 12/08/2019. Grand Prize Event is January 10 - 12, 2020; entrant must be available to travel on such dates, no alternate dates available. For complete details, including entry, video content requirements and prizing details/restrictions, see Official Rules available at http://www.HotellaNutella.com/.

About Nutella

Nutella®, The Original Hazelnut Spread®, was created in 1964 thanks to Mr. Michele Ferrero; it was based on the recipe for Giandujot developed in 1946 by his father, Pietro Ferrero – confectioner and founder of Ferrero – in Italy's Piedmont area. Today, the popular hazelnut spread with cocoa is available in over 170 countries worldwide.



About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and six plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and Instagram.

CONTACT

Golin

Kelsey Varwig

KVarwig@golin.com

SOURCE Nutella