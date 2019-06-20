HotelRunner Increases Distribution Reach for Hotel Partners With Hotelbeds Agreement

LONDON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotelbeds, the world's leading bedbank, has announced today a preferred partnership agreement with HotelRunner, a sales channel management platform and B2B network for OTAs and hotels.

With this agreement, HotelRunner increases its connectivity partnership program by helping its 35,000 hotel, hostel and vacation rental partners reach the over 60,000 travel trade buyers that use the Hotelbeds booking platform – including tour operators, travel agencies, airlines and points redemption schemes in over 185 source markets.

HotelRunner

As a result of gaining access to Hotelbeds' travel trade buyers the accommodation partners of HotelRunner will benefit from incremental reservations from non-domestic markets via Hotelbeds global distribution channels that generate high-value bookings with guests that, on average, book earlier, cancel less, stay for longer and spend twice as much in destination.

With this partnership, HotelRunner will assist Hotelbeds to access significant additional hotel partners globally, with wider coverage in Turkey, Africa, LATAM and South East Asia.

Adam Krzciuk Kuna, Head of Supplier Connectivity Partnerships at Hotelbeds said: "We are really happy to partner with HotelRunner and feel that that this agreement is a real win-win, whereby its hotel partners that don't currently work with Hotelbeds can benefit from our strong distribution power and at the same time we at Hotelbeds can grow the portfolio of hotels that we offer to our travel agents, tour operators, airlines, points redemption schemes and other clients.

"Channel managers are more important to us than ever before and we recognize their great importance to our business; last year we launched a new preferred partnership program for channel managers and HotelRunner is one of the first key participants."

Ali Beklen, Founder & Managing Partner at HotelRunner added: "HotelRunner has been working with Hotelbeds already for five years and now we are taking our partnership to a strategic level as a response to their new preferred partnership program.

"Using our proven experience in acquiring new accommodation partners and applying the best practices of both companies to the process of accommodation on-boarding and engagement, we'll work together to on-board thousands of new properties from all over the world, improving our hotels' connectivity experience whilst also offering them access to non-competing reservations from hard-to-reach booking channels that offer quality guests that overall are more profitable for the hotels."

Through its powerful and easy-to-use suite of tools, HotelRunner gives all properties, regardless of size, access to the best hospitality management technology. This means hoteliers and hosts can grow reservations and automate their workflows with confidence and ease.

The company has offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Turkey, and has properties in 193 countries ranging from daily short-term rentals to bed and breakfasts, boutique hotels and enterprise hotels and chains.

About HotelRunner

Founded in 2011, HotelRunner is a distribution platform and B2B network for accommodations and travel agencies to find, contract, connect and transact with each other online. HotelRunner has more than 35,000 accommodation partners and over 150 travel agency partners from 193 countries. HotelRunner is a Booking.com Premier Connectivity Partner, Airbnb Preferred Software Partner, Agoda Innovative Supplier, Oracle Gold, Skyscanner and Google Hotel Ads Partner.

About Hotelbeds

Hotelbeds is the world's leading Bedbank. In a fragmented and complex travel landscape, Hotelbeds provides over 180,000 hotels across the globe with access to high-value, complementary distribution channels that significantly increase occupancy rates and optimise RevPAR – whilst not competing with the hotelier's direct distribution strategy. Hotelbeds does this by offering hoteliers access to a network of over 60,000 hard-to-access B2B travel buyers such as tour operators, retail travel agents, airline websites, and loyalty schemes in over 140 source markets worldwide. These channels provide hotel partners with returning guests that book further in advance, cancel less, spend more in-destination and stay longer. In addition to accommodation, Hotelbeds is also the world's largest B2B seller of travel ancillaries, offering 24,000 transfer routes and 18,000 activities, as well as attractions, tickets and car hire. Operating under the 'Beyond the Bed' product line, it provides both hoteliers and travel distribution partners with an efficient platform and powerful tools to easily integrate and commercialise its leading portfolio of high-margin products. The company is headquartered in Palma, Spain and employs around 5,000 employees across over 60 offices globally.

