Hotels & Motels Global Industry Almanac 2 2013-2022



Summary

Global Hotels & Motels industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Key Questions Answered

- What was the size of the global hotels & motels industry by value in 2018?

- What will be the size of the global hotels & motels industry in 2023?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global hotels & motels industry?

- How has the industry performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global hotels & motels industry?



Scope

- Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global hotels & motels industry. Includes industry size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of industry growth trends and leading companies.

- The hotels & motels industry value consists of all revenues generated by hotels, motels and other accommodation providers through the provision of accommodation and other services. The total value includes room revenue and non-room revenue, including casinos, shops and telecommunication services. The industry is segmented according to the origin of the revenues (leisure consumers and business consumers). Market volumes are classed as the number of hotels in a country or region. Any currency conversions included within this report have been calculated using constant 2017 annual average exchange rates.

- The global hotels and motels industry is expected to generate total revenues of $842.7bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% between 2014 and 2018.

- The number of establishments is forecast to increase with a CAGR of 1.9% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 362,550.8 in 2018.

- The US is by far the largest individual industry globally, accounting for 25.8% of its total value, in comparison the Asia-Pacific region which accounts for 25.5%.



Reasons to buy

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global hotels & motels industry

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global hotels & motels industry

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key hotels & motels industry players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global hotels & motels industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume



