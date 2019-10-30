Hotels Adapting to Change Turn to Marietta Hospitality for Solutions

CORTLAND, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotels are facing a big change as legislation passes banning single use plastics. As they say goodbye to the tiny shampoo and lotion bottles, hotels are turning to Marietta Hospitality to find sustainable dispenser solutions. Leading hotel amenities manufacturer, Marietta Hospitality, has been involved with personal care dispensers and sustainable bulk liquids for decades; since they first introduced a dispenser option in 1997, long before it was on the political radar. Marietta has strategically partnered with the industry's best dispenser innovators, and now offers the industry's most comprehensive dispenser portfolio. Diversity is key and Marietta recognizes that each hotel has different goals and needs.

Personal care amenity dispensers have become one of the industry's fastest growing market trends - and for good reason. Marietta Hospitality has strategically partnered with the leading dispenser creators to offer the very best array of style and functionality choices available.

Marietta's non-negotiable has always been quality, so dispenser partners are chosen carefully. The current high-quality dispensers are offered in a variety of well-respected personal care brands such as Aveda, Beekman 1802, Paul Mitchell and Soapbox; each thoughtfully-crafted and manufactured in the USA. Created with wellness in mind, Marietta formulates amenities with natural ingredients and purified water, but never with parabens, banned phthalates, petroleum, paraffin, diethanolamin, and mineral oils. The amenities also feature subtle, yet refreshing, fragrances and formulations that are gentle enough for daily use and appealing to men and women alike. Guests can confidently lather up knowing these products are made with care and expertise in FDA registered facilities.

Concern with form and function are understandable with such a big change, but guest satisfaction speaks for itself after using these dispensers that effortlessly blend sophistication, hygiene safety and sustainability allowing properties a refined answer to market demands. The units are locking, tamper-resistant, durable, easy to use, and are made with well-sourced materials. The elegant design choices, clean lines and quality construction make dispensers a perfect solution for even 4 and 5 star properties. Regarding sustainability, Marietta dispenser partner, Aquamenities™, performed research demonstrating that properties can expect up to a 98% reduction in waste each year.

A recently-released Priceline Generation Travel Index study confirmed what hotels have been witnessing. This study of more that 1,500 U.S. adults spanning four generations -- Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers -- revealed that across all generations "sustainability" was cited as the most important factor when choosing a hotel. The changing laws in California and New York are putting a timeline to the change, but sustainable solutions like dispensers are what guests are seeking anyways. It is an exciting time to be in the hospitality industry as we witness the creation of innovative answers to the pressing sustainability questions.

Marietta Hospitality is the innovative leader in personal care hotel guest amenities. As North America's original, for over 40 years, Marietta has built and maintained partnerships with the leading hotel groups and independent properties by offering a diverse portfolio of brands that ensure satisfaction for every hotel from economy to luxury, from salon brands to green brands, from established household brand names to specialty niche brands.

