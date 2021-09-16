Hotels are Taking Control of their Ancillary Revenues with Software Modules from RealTime Reservation

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Formally called iPalapa and specializing in the rental of pool and beach cabanas, RealTime Reservation has delivered increased pre-arrival revenues, streamlined operations, and improved guest experience to partner hotels, resorts, cruise lines, and theme parks. The new name, updated versions, and new website reflect the identity and mission of the software platform, as well as the broader applications and deeper features now offered.

Realtime Pool and Beach is the original software product from Realtime Reservation LLC. It enhances hotel/resort experience by enabling guests to reserve pool/beach cabanas, daybeds, chairs, experiences, and food and beverage once a hotel room is booked, or for daytime guests. New modules have been added to the innovative software as a service provider of inventory management solutions including RealTime Amenities, RealTime Activity, RealTime Parking, RealTime Leisure Pass, RealTime Food & Beverage, RealTime Retail and RealTime Meetings.

Designed to help hotels increase ancillary revenue and solve operational challenges in delivering guest requests and unique experiences, the new modules have been created in direct response to hotel feedback.

"We are excited about our growth and the new features, enhancements, and integrations of the new version of our software," said Shawn Tarter, RealTime Reservation Founder and President. "We are confident this is just the beginning of the ideal, integrated experience as we grow and increase our presence in the marketplace."

The white-labeled web-based platform is customizable and can be used through a hotel and resorts website offering them the ability to maintain their brand and identity. Integrations with credit card processing services allow hospitality partners to monetize their inventory and collect fees directly to their merchant IDs.

About RealTime Reservation LLC

RealTime Reservation LLC is a New York-based organization that provides real-time inventory management reservation software to the hospitality/travel industry. RealTime Reservation LLC software maximizes revenue by allowing hotels, resorts, theme parks, and cruise lines, to accept pre-arrival reservations of cabanas, activities, amenities, excursions, events, day passes, and much more. Our web-based application allows for creative upselling of overnight and daytime visitors with add-ons, pre-planned packages, and more. In addition, our unique centralized reservation inventory management software effectively eliminates double booking and lost reservations while enhancing revenues and the guest experience overall.

If you would like to learn more about RealTime Reservation, you can visit us at our website: RealTimeReservation.com

