Hotels: Argyle Hotels Group (Australia) Ranks 44th Globally

The Only Australian Hotel Group in the TOP50 International List

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTELS magazine recently released its 2023 "Global Hotel Group 225" rankings, with Argyle Hotels Group (Australia) securing the 44th spot among the Top 50 high-end hotel groups. This achievement highlights their extraordinary competitiveness and extensive influence in the industry.

Hotels Magazine Brand Ranking

Since 1971, HOTELS magazine has published the top 225 global hotel groups annually, providing a comprehensive and multidimensional view of industry trends. The rankings are based on an analysis of the operating conditions and business development of the world's hotel groups in 2023, including the number of rooms and newly opened properties.

Founded in 2005, Argyle Hotels Group (Australia) has developed numerous outstanding hotels in collaboration with its owners and investors. They have continuously introduced new hotel products, such as Argyle Boutique 3.0, Ausotel 4.0, Argyle Grand Hotel, and Argyle Suites. Additionally, Argyle Hotels Group (Australia) has launched brands targeting the youth market, including Rejoice by Argyle, Argyle Waverton Apartments, and Ausotel WOW Hotel.

To enhance their operations, Argyle Hotels Group (Australia) has implemented a digital hotel management system, upgraded the Argyle Hotels+ WeChat Mini Program, and integrated the group's sales with TikTok. They have also partnered with Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co., Ltd. for member benefits and developed OTA overseas channels, such as Booking and Agoda.

Argyle Hotels Group (Australia) continually improves its hotel supply chain system through design innovation and cost control to achieve the best investment models. Their efforts have earned them a spot on the Meadin list and numerous awards for member hotels, including the Voyage New Travel Award, Golden Light Award, GBE Design Award, and recognition on the Ctrip & Meituan list. The group provides extensive support to member hotels in areas such as preparation, transformation, operation, sales, and other services.

With properties in many desirable destinations in China, Argyle Hotels Group (Australia)'s portfolio includes luxury hotels, resort boutique hotels, business hotels, and serviced apartments. These cater to various market segments, including business travel, conventions, conferences, and leisure tourism, creating unique tourist destinations.

Looking ahead, Argyle Hotels Group (Australia) plans to embrace market trends, continuously upgrade their brand and hotel products, and provide more support in operations, management, and sales for their members. They aim to explore diversified cooperation models and build a broader investment platform and opportunities for partners and investors. From luxury hotels to boutique properties, and from resorts to serviced apartments, Argyle Hotels Group (Australia) is poised to seize new opportunities.

About Argyle Hotels Group (Australia)

At Argyle Hotels Group (Australia), we pride ourselves on delivering the finest Australian hospitality to our guests worldwide. Ranked among the Top 10 Foreign Hotel Groups in China, the Top 44 Global Hotel Groups, and the Top 60 China Hotel Groups, our commitment to excellence is recognized globally.

AHG comprises of 13 distinct brands ranging from mid-scale to luxury and long-term stays. Whether you're seeking a luxurious retreat, a business-friendly environment, or a long-term residence, Argyle Hotels Group (Australia) has a property tailored to meet your needs. Our commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional service ensures that every stay with us is a memorable one.

SOURCE Argyle Hotles Group (Australia)