Hotels Can Now Overcome Language Barriers and Enforce Incidental Policies with Mobile Devices and Connect Staff by Monscierge

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality technology firm Monscierge launched a photos and images feature within their Connect Staff application last month and clients have found great success using the new tools for a number of tasks. Two most notable uses are overcoming language barriers between hotel members of staff and collecting penalty fees garnered by guests opting to smoke in non-smoking rooms.

"These are our next steps in the ongoing evolution of developing emerging technology to reduce friction for our guests," said RLHC CEO Greg Mount. "Streamlining guest interactions and improving daily operational efficiencies that translate into fewer overall guest inconveniences remain our focus at RLHC." Monscierge's Connect Staff clients use images to communicate with each other and collect incidentals for room damages. Hotels now have an efficient process to document details and images of a room left damaged by guests, and can quickly collect on the incidental fees incurred.

Monscierge client Hilton Belfast City initially introduced their teams to the new photos features in Connect Staff as a housekeeping tool that quickly communicates issues to the maintenance departments, ultimately turning over rooms faster. Leaky faucets, damaged furniture and HVAC issues are examples of images reported, however the front-of-house using images to collect on incidentals has proven to be most beneficial. By combining images of a room with incurred fees with the guest room policies signed by guests during check-in, Hilton Belfast City now has an easier process to more readily service their guest rooms.

"The system proved very easy to use with minimal impact on our operations to get trained and operational. Training took one hour and the team felt confident right away," said Charlotte Crenn, Front Office Manager at the Hilton Belfast City. "They continually bring more product updates and our teams are excited about using the new photo capability of logging jobs and bringing more efficiency to operations. Monscierge have really taken the time to understand how our hotel operates and how this technology can be best explored to facilitate the hotel operations."

Monscierge previously reported how the Connect platform's low impact deployment process yielded immediate improvements in labor. Analytics from one-hundred properties showed that within six months, hotels' average guest satisfaction scores had increased by 5 points over the control group who hadn't deployed the product. Furthermore, the usage data generated by Connect Staff across these properties showed a clear correlation between lower incidences of guest complaints and refunds when product engagement was highest.

"One of the things that differentiates Monscierge from competitors is our comprehensive platform. We might have a competitor for each custom feature - SMS, Mobile, Digital Signage and staff workflow solutions, but no competitor has the business data and analytical insights we have access to via a platform," says Christy Doherty, Monscierge. "We can make impactful, real-time decisions and adjustments at an associate, departmental, property/hotel, regional and brand level. Today's data-driven hospitality world, the ability to access, analyze and apply this data is critical for organizations to compete successfully."

Monscierge is a global software company specializing in innovative hospitality solutions for properties, owners and brands. Since 2009, their product line Connect has facilitated elegant connections between guests, hotel properties and brands through mobile, tablet, large-format touchscreen devices all from a central web-based platform. With installations in almost 80 countries and multilingual capabilities, Monscierge is dedicated to improving guest experiences and hotel staff efficiency around the world.

