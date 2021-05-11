Hotels.com and NBA All-Star Bradley Beal Reward Fans with "Beal's Travel Deals"

DALLAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to travel like an NBA star? Now's your chance! Hotels.com®, the Official Travel Partner of the NBA, is teaming up with NBA All-Star, Bradley Beal, to help basketball fans and travelers score major discounts on hotels in Beal's favorite cities across the country with "Beal's Travel Deals".

Over the next week, Bradley Beal will take to Twitter to drop travel deals on these six hotel properties:

Start planning your summer getaway by heading over to www.hotels.com/bealsdeals. On the site, fans will learn more about each of the hotel properties – from stunning views to epic hotel pools, experience the best that hotel life has to offer like an NBA pro.

"I like being able to show my fans love and give them access to cool stuff," said Bradley Beal. "That's why I teamed up with Hotels.com to offer Beal's Deals and give fans access to big discounts. My page on Hotels.com lets you book with free cancellation in case your plans change last minute. And with deals like this, it's too good to pass up."

Beal's Travel Deals is just one of the many ways that Hotels.com will show fans and travelers how the online travel platform is the most rewarding way to book accommodations this season.

"As an official NBA partner, we're excited to continue our partnership with Bradley Beal so we can keep rewarding fans and travelers this season," said Mike Wolfe, head of global brand creative, sponsorships, and partnerships for Hotels.com. "Beal's Travel Deals will help travelers score big with discounts so they can book that summer trip they've been waiting to take and enjoy the rewards that come with booking on Hotels.com."

Keep your eyes peeled for Beal's Deals to drop on Hotels.com's and Beal's Twitter over the next week so you can book your summer getaway and be sure to stay tuned for more from Hotels.com throughout the rest of this NBA season.

