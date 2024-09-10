Lost and Found: A pet lizard, $6 million watch and car tire are some of the oddest items left in hotel rooms around the world

Room Service: An Evian filled bathtub, burnt toast, 4lbs of bananas and a caviar hotdog top the most bizarre room service orders

Hidden Hotel Perks: A 400-year-old Japanese garden and guitar concierge are among the hotel perks you never knew you needed

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Hotels.com launches its annual Hotel Room Innsights Report*, uncovering surprising services and stories from more than 400 partner hotels worldwide. This year's report reveals the astonishing items left behind by guests, wildest room service orders, hidden hotel perks and 'out of this world' services accommodating travelers today.

Hotel Room Innsights Report: Hotels.com pulls back the covers on the surprising world of hotels

Melanie Fish, vice president of Global Public Relations at Hotels.com said, "At Hotels.com we know hotels inside and out – it's in our name. By asking hotels to reveal the secrets behind their most memorable stays, we discovered that these "innsights" have actually inspired services available to guests today. From guitar concierges to pet healers, hotels are catering to travelers' unique demands, which may well become the norm. With the Hotels.com app, you can experience them all while earning rewards and enjoying exclusive perks at VIP Access properties."

Lost and Found – When Leaving the Trip is Hard, but Leaving Belongings is Easy

The report shows the most common forgotten items are dirty laundry, device chargers and makeup and toiletries, but this year's innsights reveal a new list of forgotten items not for the faint-hearted.

The priciest: Hotel staff found a Rolex, Birkin bag, and a $6 million watch.

Hotel staff found a Rolex, Birkin bag, and a watch. Pet peeves: A chick and pet lizard were found (and returned) after their owner checked out.

A chick and pet lizard were found (and returned) after their owner checked out. Essentials only: Guests forgot two full-leg casts and 10% of hotels reported that guests left behind their dentures.

Guests forgot two full-leg casts and 10% of hotels reported that guests left behind their dentures. The unexplainable: Items include a rice cooker, car tire, blender and construction pipes.

Thankfully, hotels are adapting to help forgetful guests. Leave your toiletries at home at the Viceroy Riviera Maya, which has a soap concierge. The Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel allows travelers to browse and borrow accessories like sunglasses and handbags from retailer Anthropologie through its "Forgot it? We've got it!" program.

Despite efforts like 'lost and found' boxes, some hotel staff have gone to the extreme to reunite guests with their possessions. One hotel hero drove 100 miles to return a passport, another ran several blocks to deliver items before a cruise ship departed, and another took a shopping trip to replace a lost teddy bear for a young traveler and included a book detailing the bear's adventures.

Room Service – When Guests Turn Ordering Off-Menu into an Artform

Gone are the days of ordering a classic club sandwich to the room. For the second year in a row, Hotels.com is revealing the most peculiar room service orders and services. The most head-scratching requests include:

An Evian-filled bathtub so a child can bathe in the purest water

Customized allergen menu for their pet, i.e., gluten free, dairy free, etc.

Burnt toast

A caviar hot dog

Fresh goat milk

4lbs of bananas

A high five from a team member to ensure their room service request was read

Hotels are adapting to these increasingly odd room service requests, with W Osaka installing a 'Whatever/Whenever' button for guests to order anything, anytime. At the Hospes Maricel & Spa, Palma de Mallorca, guests can order Beauty Room Service, including facials and high-tech beauty treatments.

Hidden Hotel Perks – The Perks You Never Knew You Needed

Hotels.com gives a glimpse behind the front desk at the extraordinary hotel perks you never knew existed and how to make the most of your stay.

Hoteliers also share insider tips for getting the most out of your room, like requesting a smoking room for a balcony or a higher floor for more space and quiet. Staying at Hotels.com VIP Access properties gives Silver, Gold and Platinum One Key members access to even more perks to elevate their stay, with some of the top benefits including:

Potential room upgrades

Spa vouchers

Free breakfast

Food and drink extras

One Key members can earn OneKeyCash when booking VIP Access properties

*Data from a survey conducted by Hotels.com with over 400 hotel partners across Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, US.

