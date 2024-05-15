HOTELS.COM ANNOUNCES 'PERFECT SOMEWHERES' 2024, AWARDED FROM THE TOP 1% OF HOTELS GLOBALLY

Hotels.com launches global awards, the first awards based on how hotels treat guests

DALLAS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hotels.com unveils "Perfect Somewheres" 2024, a first-of-its-kind program celebrating a selection of the top 1% of hotels on the Hotels.com app. Hotels.com Perfect Somewheres are based on a data-driven approach evaluating how hotels treat guests, with nearly 200 American hotels making the cut.

Winning hotels were selected based on proprietary guest experience data, which factors in traveler reviews, interactions with staff and ratings on property facilities, and condition. Select winning hotels are VIP Access hotels, meaning they offer additional perks to members to elevate traveler stays.

"Perfect Somewheres 2024 recognizes the hotel industry's creme de la creme," said Expedia Group's SVP of Global Communications Lauri Metrose. "Most programs use only reviews, or focus solely on luxury — our new awards program spotlights hotels that craft extraordinary experiences and elevate the travel journey for our guests, regardless of the number of stars. This program fuels a powerful partnership: We showcase our partners' excellence, and together, we connect travelers with their perfect somewhere. We look forward to these awards becoming a benchmark for excellence in hospitality."

What's more, research conducted by Hotels.com found that almost half (49%) of travelers are more likely, now than ever before, to use a credible hotel-grading program to source their stays.1 Travelers should use this curated list as the go-to authority when searching for the best possible hotel experience.

Perfect Somewheres 2024 Standout Stays Around the World

From hidden gems to world-renowned destinations, these hotels are just a few properties representing the 700 that display the pinnacle of hospitality excellence across the globe in 2024:

Hotel Chapter Roma in Rome, Italy takes service above and beyond. The hotel offers services like a bespoke night out hosted by a nightlight editor, local market trips and dietary-friendly cooking lessons with their executive chef. Their services establish the hotel as an essential part of a guest's experience in Rome, even upon return visits.

in takes service above and beyond. The hotel offers services like a bespoke night out hosted by a nightlight editor, local market trips and dietary-friendly cooking lessons with their executive chef. Their services establish the hotel as an essential part of a guest's experience in Rome, even upon return visits. The Palmaïa House of Aïa in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico takes every angle of wellness into account at this all-inclusive retreat, including custom built nutrition plans, breath work classes, sauna/ice bath contrast therapy, yoga and meditation classes, energy healing and reiki, and an onsite shaman for ceremonies and spiritual wellness.

in takes every angle of wellness into account at this all-inclusive retreat, including custom built nutrition plans, breath work classes, sauna/ice bath contrast therapy, yoga and meditation classes, energy healing and reiki, and an onsite shaman for ceremonies and spiritual wellness. Four Seasons Resort Koh Sumai in Koh Sumai , Thailand not only is set to be one of the filming locations for the newest season of "The White Lotus," but this hotel's beautiful beaches are about to be a prime destination for set-jetters. The hotel offers every kind of beach activity and provides easy access to nearby diving reefs.

in not only is set to be one of the filming locations for the newest season of "The White Lotus," but this hotel's beautiful beaches are about to be a prime destination for set-jetters. The hotel offers every kind of beach activity and provides easy access to nearby diving reefs. Hotel das Cataratas in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil has the perfect view as it is the only hotel within the Iguaza Falls National Park. While all other park visitors must adhere to the strict 9-5 opening hours, hotel guests get up to six additional hours of freedom to explore as well as private views of the falls from the property.

in has the perfect view as it is the only hotel within the Iguaza Falls National Park. While all other park visitors must adhere to the strict 9-5 opening hours, hotel guests get up to six additional hours of freedom to explore as well as private views of the falls from the property. Ohla Barcelona in the historical center of Barcelona, Spain has an experience team that contacts guests before their arrival to offer them a menu of sheets, pillows of varying firmness, and bedding scents for free. Additional services include a bath butler and personal shopper.

in the historical center of has an experience team that contacts guests before their arrival to offer them a menu of sheets, pillows of varying firmness, and bedding scents for free. Additional services include a bath butler and personal shopper. Fingal – A Luxury Floating Hotel, located on Edinburgh's waterfront in Scotland , this former lighthouse tender is now a 22-cabin boutique floating hotel. Its renovations have preserved historical design details from 1963, making it a destination for vessel-heads.

located on waterfront in , this former lighthouse tender is now a 22-cabin boutique floating hotel. Its renovations have preserved historical design details from 1963, making it a destination for vessel-heads. The Prospect Hollywood in Los Angeles, California , United States , where each Martyn Lawrence Bullard designed room was inspired by the property's Hollywood history and former neighborhood residents. Bullard brings each room to new life with a Hollywood Regency foundation incorporating custom furnishings and vintage accents.

Honoring Hospitality Heroes

Perfect Somewheres 2024 spotlights hotels leading the travel revolution. Travelers book with confidence, knowing they'll receive a travel experience to remember. Beyond the data, the award winners clearly go above and beyond for their guests: from the concierge that chartered a seaplane to return a forgotten wallet, to a longstanding seamstress who came to the rescue of a panicked bride, and a hotel that builds an inclusive community by employing adults with intellectual disabilities.

1Research conducted with 2,000 U.S. adult respondents who travel and have stayed in a hotel for leisure. Research carried out from April 2 – 8, 2024.

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™)

The Hotels.com app makes it easy to find your perfect somewhere with almost one million places to stay around the world. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas with views, it's all just a search away. Now with One Key, our comprehensive rewards program, get rewarded beyond hotels — earn and then use rewards on eligible flights, vacation rentals, and more on Expedia and Vrbo. Members save 10% or more at select hotels when signed into the app, and Silver, Gold and Platinum members receive perks at select VIP Access properties, such as food and beverage discounts.

