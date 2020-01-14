Hotels.com Bakes Up a Carb-Lover’s Paradise With the “Bread & Breakfast” Suite

Guests who stay at the Bread & Breakfast should come hungry and be prepared to leave their keto commitments at the door!

The experience starts from the moment you check in. Collect your room key, a sweet treat and head up to your carb-infused wonderland.

Upon entering the room, you'll immediately smell the fresh bakery scents wafting through the air and setting the tone for the belt-bustin' carbo-load that's about to take place.

Visit the minibar where a bakery case will be waiting for you, stockpiled with an assortment of delectable (and free!) pastries. Or toast up a slice of bread for an obvious surprise!

surprise! And don't forget to start your day off right! Choose your breakfast from the cereal bar, fresh bagels and a donut wall — butter, jam and cream cheese included!

After you've eaten your way through the room, you'll want to kick back and enjoy all the perks that #HotelLife has to offer. Retreat to the bed where you can snuggle among a pile of croissant pillows and rest your head on the toast-shaped headboard (we mean, breadboard). And no need to steal the robe! Each guest is invited to take home the custom "Carbivore" embroidered robe and matching baguette slippers. Ready for your next meal? The room service menu has been carefully curated with scrumptious starches you knead to order. With a $100 credit included with your reservation, the pasta-bilities are endless!

"Hotels.com Bread & Breakfast is the latest addition to our list of irreverent, bookable room experiences available exclusively on Hotels.com," said Adam Jay, President of the Hotels.com brand. "There's no better time than 'National Ditch Your Resolution Day' to reward our customers with an overnight stay in a room designed floor to ceiling with carbs!"

Everyone knows vacation calories don't count, so book your stay and dig in! The Hotels.com Bread & Breakfast is $225 per night and available beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, January 17 through Friday, January 31. To reserve your stay exclusively through Hotels.com, visit www.hotels.com/BreadandBreakfast .

This unbelievable starch-filled hotel room is just one of the many ways Hotels.com is rewarding customers across the globe with one-of-a-kind accommodations. For more information on the Hotels.com Bread & Breakfast, follow along on social media with Hotels.com Instagram and Twitter as well as Refinery Hotel Instagram and Twitter.

The Refinery Hotel is located at 63 W. 38th Street New York, NY 10018

About Refinery Hotel: Refinery Hotel is the leader in the revitalization of New York City's Fashion District, located at its heart at 38th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. Originally built as a high-end millinery factory and tea salon in 1912, Refinery's design draws on the building's past combining raw elegance in the guestrooms with refined public spaces. The 197-room hotel includes fashion-forward loft-like guestrooms featuring custom furniture, original artwork, industrial-chic design, 12-foot high ceilings, Frette linens, Le Labo bathroom amenities and a 24-hour fitness center. The property also hosts Parker & Quinn, an American bistro, Winnie's Jazz Bar, the prohibition era inspired bar and a stunning 3,500-square-foot indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge with views of the Empire State Building. The hotel has earned rave reviews and is consistently listed on some of the industry's most coveted lists including Travel + Leisure's It List. www.refineryhotelnewyork.com

