Hotels.com Is Letting You and Five Friends Host Friendsgiving on a Private Island

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 has really made us cherish the little things, like hanging out with friends IRL. This holiday season, Hotels.com® is giving your quaran-team something to be extra thankful for with the ultimate Friendsgiving upgrade.

Imagine this: You and your five besties can escape to a vacation home bubble on "Friendsgiving Island" — an entirely private island off the coast of Florida — for a week of fun in the sun. Hotels.com is making it happen.

The seven-night stay (Nov. 14–21) is a much-deserved upgrade to your annual Friendsgiving festivities. On this private island sits a 3-bed, 2-bath, 5,000-square-foot vacation home with a veranda, boat dock, and helicopter launch pad (in case you own one of those). The stay comes equipped with a boat for your personal use throughout the week, kayaks and paddleboards. Your 2019 Friendsgiving could never.

Oh, and did we mention Hotels.com is taking care of Thanksgiving dinner? The reservation comes with a one-night private chef who will cook the ultimate Friendsgiving meal, so you can eat, drink and be thankful without having to worry about who will cook the turkey!

"We've been inspired by how people have adapted their travel plans throughout the pandemic, taking trips closer to home and staying at our vacation rental properties," said Josh Belkin, vice president, global brand Hotels.com. "Spending time with family and friends over the holidays may look a little different this year, which is why Hotels.com is letting you reserve an entire private island to keep those yearly traditions like Friendsgiving."

Reserving just one night on this private island would typically run you $1,400. Hotels.com is offering this seven-night stay for a mega-discounted rate of less than $50 per person a night for your group of 6!* It's 2020. You deserve it!

You're probably thinking … "Hotels.com has private islands?!" The answer is YES, and it doesn't stop there! There are currently more than 250,000 vacation homes listed on Hotels.com, with hundreds of thousands more being added this year. From caves, apartments and cottages, to beach villas and woodland bungalows, no matter your needs, Hotels.com has you covered. Plus, your stay will also earn you stamps in your Hotels.com Rewards account, getting you closer to a reward night that can be redeemed on a future booking.

By now you probably have the group chat started and your credit card in hand. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. ET and visit Hotels.com/FriendsgivingIsland, because this experience is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

*Terms and conditions: Reservations are for seven nights, check in on Nov. 14 and check out Nov. 21, the individual making the reservation must be 21 years or older. Total cost of the seven-night stay is $2,000 + tax.

