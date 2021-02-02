Hotels.com Is Letting You Reserve A Dumpster For Your "Trash" Ex On Valentine's Day

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Does Valentine's Day bring you all those warm, fuzzy feelings, or does it unearth annual flashbacks of the former flame who did you wrong? For travelers with emotional baggage looking for closure and sweet revenge, Hotels.com® is listing the only stay suitable for a trash ex — a dumpster.

Reserve A Dumpster For Your “Trash” Ex On Hotels.com for Valentine’s Day

Now through Feb. 12 at 8 a.m. ET, visit hotels.com/vdaydumpsterstay to tell us why your ex deserves a stay in the dumps and where your dreamiest hotel stay would be. You'll receive a totally fictional yet equally satisfying booking confirmation email for your ex's figurative V-Day Dumpster Stay, and in return, you'll be entered to win a suite reward for yourself in the form of a $300 Hotels.com gift card (with no expiration — so it's ready for check-in when you are). Who said breakups have to suck?

That's right — just booking your trashy ex a dumpster stay enters you to be rewarded your dream hotel stay — and we're envisioning a classy penthouse suite. Now you both get to sleep where you belong!

Are they sleeping in an actual dumpster? No, we're not THAT crazy, but imagine the satisfaction and closure you'll get while sleeping in a plush, five-star hotel bed after sending them to the dumps. Like they say, revenge is a dish best served as room service, in bed, with a robe on, and nonstop cable TV playing. They do say that, right?

"If there are two truths on which we can all agree, it's that we have a terrible ex who should be left in the past, and travel is always one of the best forms of self-love," said Jennifer Dohm, Head of PR and Communications, North America. "That's why Hotels.com is rewarding travelers looking for a way to move on and move up from their former flames this year with this one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day offer."

Get ready to pack your bags because you may be one of the lucky 15 winners to snag a $300 Hotels.com gift card for your own "get over them" getaway. Winners will be notified by Friday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. ET — just in time for a self-love-filled V-Day stay or your future "get over them" getaway, whenever that may be.

It pays to be petty, especially when your ex is trash! For official terms and conditions, see here.

