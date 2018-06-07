Hotelsoft Partners with SHR to Provide Business Analytics Solution

Hotelsoft will provide the underlying technology for SHR Rzr, an advanced business analytics tool that will assist hotel revenue teams to more effectively manage their businesses by allowing intuitive, in-depth pace and market segmentation reporting.

"SHR is committed to bringing hoteliers meaningful new products and services that make their lives easier and their businesses stronger," said Drew Rosser, the company's Vice President of Sales. "SHR Rzr will make normally hard-to-find data insights much more accessible, leading to better strategies and improved profitability, helping hotels stay more competitive."

"We are very excited to partner with SHR, bringing new competitive advantages to the hotels that work with them," said Vish Bhatia, Hotelsoft's President and Co-founder. "The SHR team is great to work with, and is passionate about customer success, which is one of our core values as well."

About SHR:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific, SHR is a leading provider of advanced tools and services that help hotels execute their best distribution strategy while delighting guests and optimizing profitability. The technical maturity of SHR—having built not one but two Central Reservations Systems (CRS)—is second to none. In addition to serving thousands of properties around the globe with Windsurfer CRS and Booking Engine, the company also provides Revenue Management for Hire to brands, chains, and management companies. SHR brings hoteliers nimble technology, intelligently supported by tested industry experts—keeping hotels competitive. For more information, please visit www.shr.global.

SHR is the trade name for Sceptre Hospitality Resources, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company.

About Hotelsoft:

Hotelsoft Inc. is San Francisco Bay Area startup that offers the hospitality industry a cloud based integrated Revenue Management, Business Intelligence and Rate Shop software which uses "Intelligent Pricing" big data and machine learning algorithms to make smarter pricing decisions. The platform incorporates organic demand of the hotel with external influencers such as compset pricing, airfare, city events, TripAdvisor ratings and other third-party data. For more information, please visit www.hotelsoft.com.

Learn more about Hotelsoft at #HITEC, Houston, TX from June 18-21 at booth #2022

CONTACT: Vish Bhatia, 1-650-867-1615, vish.bhatia@hotelsoft.com

